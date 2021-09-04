Andrean falls at Michigan power Grand Rapids Catholic Central

PREP FOOTBALL
Andrean falls at Michigan power: Andrean trailed by three touchdowns before it found its footing in a 34-14 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Cougars (2-0) are a Michigan power, having won four of the last five state championships in their division and are now 64-4 since the beginning of that stretch. Catholic Central took a 21-0 lead behind the play of senior Notre Dame recruit Nolan Ziegler, who scored on an 84-yard touchdown catch with over 70 yards after the catch breaking tackles, and then jumped a screen pass for a 30-yard pick-6. Andrean sophomore QB Scott Ballentine settled in, leading the 59ers on their first TD drive capped by a 5-yard pass to his brother Robby. After another defensive stand, Ballentine found five-star recruit Drayk Bowen for a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-14 before the half. Catholic Central added a pair of touchdowns in the second half to secure the victory.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo sloppy in loss at IWU: Teryn Berry threw four interceptions and reigning Pioneer Football League Player of the Year Robert Washington was held to 15 yards on six carries as Valparaiso lost 28-10 at Indiana Wesleyan Saturday. IWU scored the first 21 points of the game and outgained the Beacons 329-296 on offense. Valparaiso's lone touchdown came on a Chuck Maxwell 45-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
TF North's Zepeda wins race: Berenice Zepeda won the varsity race in 20 minutes, 41 seconds at the Rich Dust Invititational, which celebrated its 50th year on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Gomez powers Kougars: Kankakee Valley senior Joel Gomez scored four goals and assisted another in the Kougars' 5-2 win over Morgan Township on Saturday. Ben Herz scored the fifth goal. Morgan Township's Jake Jaranowski scored both Cherokees' goals.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo wins tournament: The Beacons scored the final three points in a decisive fifth set to beat South Alabama for the Golden Eagle Invitational hosted by Tennessee Tech. Valparaiso (5-1) needed five sets to beat Tennessee Tech after sweeping UNC-Asheville in its two Friday matches. Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson is now third on the career assists list with 3,976 after a 21-assist performance Saturday.
