Andrean five-star, dual-sport recruit Drayk Bowen chooses Notre Dame

HIGHLAND — Nearly 5,000 miles of travel in June to visit college campuses led to five final trips and Wednesday night’s big decision.
Andrean’s Drayk Bowen, the five-star, two-sport recruit, pledged his commitment to Notre Dame over Clemson and Auburn at R-Bar in Highland.
“I want to tell little kids that there's always a way out. Don't let anybody tell you, you can't do anything. You can dream it. You can achieve it. With that being said, I'll be committing to the University of Notre Dame," Bowen said revealing a green Notre Dame shirt and cap.
Bowen is rated the No. 28 recruit in the country, No. 2 linebacker and top Indiana player among juniors according to 247’s composite rankings. He’s the highest-rated Region recruit since 2006 Merrillville graduate James Aldridge, rated No. 27 nationally by Rivals, who chose Notre Dame.
Fellow 59ers Josh Barajas was a four-star recruit ranked No. 138 nationally by 247’s composite rankings in Class of 2015. He also chose Notre Dame, but injuries forced him to transfer and continue his career at Illinois State.
"(Notre Dame is) going to be getting a hard worker in and out of the classroom," Bowen said. "I’m going to try and bring Notre Dame to that standard it has — national championships. … I really want to put Notre Dame over the edge and make this a national championship program."
One of those defenders could include former Merrillville star JoJo Johnson, who is a freshman cornerback at Notre Dame. In September Irish coach Brian Kelly announced Johnson needed surgery to repair a torn ACL.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bowen is also unique in that if he wasn’t highly-sought by blue bloods in football, they were recruiting him in baseball. Last spring was his first season of high school baseball due to COVID-19 shutting down his freshman year, but he’s played through the summers with the Indiana Bulls program.
That first season was impressive. He played every position except catcher, and hit .400 with 26 runs scored, 16 RBIs and a team-high 23 stolen bases.
Legendary Andrean baseball coach Dave Pishkur has produced several Major Leaguers, many college players and has seven state championships in his 41 years leading the 59ers. He had high praise for Bowen’s baseball ability.
“Athletic-wise, he can compete with any athlete I’ve ever had,” Pishkur told The Times in April. “There’s things he’s done better than others. He’s respected by his teammates. I would assume he’s probably respected by his opponents, I would think if you read anything about him. He understands a lot of the game and has pretty good instincts that I like.”
Along with his father and brother, Bowen traveled an estimated 4,700 miles when recruiting opened up in June to visit campuses across the Midwest and Southeast. He narrowed his list to 12 schools, and then again to five in August. He then scheduled visits to Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Indiana and Notre Dame before narrowing his list to three a few weeks ago.
"The main reason (for Notre Dame) was being gone during summer for so long, my brother and sister had gotten closer and I just didn’t get to see them growing up, so that was a huge reason why I wanted to stay close to home and be able to see them grow up,” Bowen said.
He cherishes his time with family, from his younger brother Dylan — affectionately known as “Dilly Dilly” to those close to the family — accompanying him on trips to his sister Dallas joining him for early-morning gameday videos posted by his dad on Facebook.
“I know (Dylan) looks up to me and kind of wants to be like me, and even though he may not want to do the exact same things as me, that’s cool, too,” Drayk Bowen told The Times in May. “ … Basically, my dad has always set that example of hard work and that our (last) name means something. He taught me that when I was a little kid, and it stuck with me.”
Recruiters were on Bowen early due to his regimented workout schedule. He’s had dreams of playing in college and professionally for a long time and at a young age was gearing workouts, his nutrition, studying and practicing to reach that point.
“Yeah, it would be fun to be a normal kid,” Bowen told The Times in March. “But, I don’t want to be that normal kid. Nothing is wrong with that, but I just want to chase my dreams.”
Normal kids don't study film and train like Bowen, who said on CBS Sports he views himself as a Luke Keuchly and Bobby Wagner hybrid player.
“I watch a ton of film, so that’s one thing I admired about Luke Keuchly, he watched a ton of knew what was happening before it happened," Bowen said. "With Bobby Wagner with how physical he is, I like to be physical on the field so that’s one trait I admired out of him.”
Bowen's commitment gives Notre Dame the third-best recruiting class for the Class of 2023, per 247. The linebacker is the fifth commitment of the Irish class and first five-star. Notre Dame trails Oklahoma, tops with four five-stars, and Georgia, which has six commitments who are all four-stars.
Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.