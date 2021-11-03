Andrean five-star, dual-sport recruit Drayk Bowen chooses Notre Dame

“Athletic-wise, he can compete with any athlete I’ve ever had,” Pishkur told The Times in April. “There’s things he’s done better than others. He’s respected by his teammates. I would assume he’s probably respected by his opponents, I would think if you read anything about him. He understands a lot of the game and has pretty good instincts that I like.”

Along with his father and brother, Bowen traveled an estimated 4,700 miles when recruiting opened up in June to visit campuses across the Midwest and Southeast. He narrowed his list to 12 schools, and then again to five in August. He then scheduled visits to Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Indiana and Notre Dame before narrowing his list to three a few weeks ago.

"The main reason (for Notre Dame) was being gone during summer for so long, my brother and sister had gotten closer and I just didn’t get to see them growing up, so that was a huge reason why I wanted to stay close to home and be able to see them grow up,” Bowen said.