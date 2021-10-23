 Skip to main content
Andrean five-star, two-sport recruit Drayk Bowen narrows list to three
PREP FOOTBALL

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen is close to a decision on which college football program he’ll play for in two years.

The Andrean five-star linebacker announced via Twitter Friday a final three of Auburn, Notre Dame and Clemson. Before the season, his list of five schools included Indiana and LSU.

“I felt like those three were just the best fit for me,” Bowen said. “After visiting them, they felt like great places where I could be for three years, four years, however long it is. I can stay there, live there, grow as a person and as a man.”

Bowen said he’s just about ready to cut the list to one. He announced a commitment date of Nov. 7.

“I’m not sure I quite know, but it is close,” he said.

Bowen came into Friday’s 44-6 sectional win over Wheeler with 65 tackles and two sacks. The former leads Andrean’s defense, which is holding opponents to 16 points per game. He also has 596 total yards and 10 total touchdowns as a running back.

He had an interception, two tackles for loss and a rushing touchdown Friday.

He said he wants to study business in some way, though he hasn’t nailed down a more specific major.

“They all have pretty good education, which is pretty valuable to me,” he said.

All three plan to let Bowen try his hand on the baseball diamond, as well, he said.

He plans to take one more visit to Notre Dame Saturday before a final decision.

“I’m kind of at the point where I’m ready for this to be over. It’s just a lot, especially at the beginning when I couldn’t call them. Calling 27 schools a week is pretty rough. Once they’re able to call me, it’s even worse because they’re texting you, calling you and you may not even know who they are really,” he said. “It got pretty bad but I finally got it under control. It was pretty fun after that.”

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 23, 2021

