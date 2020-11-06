Andrean goes back-to-back in sectionals with win against Rensselaer

MERRILLVILLE — Everyone wants Andrean to lose.
That’s the mindset senior receiver Nicky Flesher said he and his teammates have taken to while ranked No. 1 in both the AP Media and IFCA Coaches polls among 2A schools.
If he’s right, the 59ers kept making people mad Friday.
Andrean started with 28 unanswered points and defeated Rensselaer 28-14 to clinch a second consecutive sectional championship and 19th overall in program history.
The 59ers (11-1) will visit No. 3 Pioneer (11-1) in regionals next week.
“Last year was pretty inspirational to us because nobody thought we’d win a sectional and get to semistate like we did,” Flesher said. “This year, we were projected to win, so we kind of took on that mentality that nobody wanted to see us win. That’s what has gotten us through the season.”
Andrean allowed two Rensselaer scores late in the fourth quarter but was otherwise in control of Friday’s sectional final throughout the evening even without senior starting running back Ryan Walsh for a second consecutive game due to injuries.
With Walsh unavailable, sophomore running back Drayk Bowen scored twice within the first six minutes of action. Senior backup quarterback Evan Gilligan accounted for the other two 59ers touchdowns on the ground in a game which he took a team-high 17 carries for 56 yards.
Andrean coach Chris Skinner said he was impressed with the way both Bowen and Gilligan along with a few others out of normal positions took on new roles.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s important,” Skinner said. “We always kind of take the approach that we want to get a lot of guys a lot of reps because you just never know, especially in a year like this.”
The theme among coaches in Andrean’s postgame debrief was to not take for granted the nature of the win-or-go-home playoffs.
Flesher said that last year’s experience getting down to semistate and knowing what late November football feels like will be advantageous to this year’s group that has now rattled off 11 straight wins following a season-opening loss to Merrillville.
“I think we’re really getting on a roll right now,” Flesher said. “We’ve been saying every game is a game for hardware, and right now we just want to keep taking more.”
As a coaching staff, Skinner said the 59ers won’t do anything differently in preparation for regionals and a potential run down to state because they’ve tried to develop a culture of treating every game the same way. That being said, he said the players’ comfort in meaningful matchups this time of year won’t hurt anything.
And while Skinner admits there are still things to clean up, Friday’s sectional win was another step toward the program’s ultimate goal in Indianapolis worth celebrating.
“I felt at times we got a little sloppy, but it’s the playoffs and we got the victory,” Skinner said. “It’s nice to get these guys another sectional because they worked hard to earn it."
Gallery: Scouting Munster's 2020 state-bound girls volleyball team
Brett Boden — coach
Maddy Andrzejewski — No. 1
Emily Banaszek — No. 12
Grace Clark — No. 15
Alexis Erving — No. 4
Marina Gronkiewicz — No. 6
Holly Kaim — No. 10
Sydney Lash — No. 8
Haley Melby — No. 7
Emma Miles — No. 2
Sarah Morton — No. 5
Olivia Paprstein — No. 14
Lourdes Torres — No. 13
Lauren Wallace — No. 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!