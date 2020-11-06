Andrean goes back-to-back in sectionals with win against Rensselaer

Andrean coach Chris Skinner said he was impressed with the way both Bowen and Gilligan along with a few others out of normal positions took on new roles.

“It’s important,” Skinner said. “We always kind of take the approach that we want to get a lot of guys a lot of reps because you just never know, especially in a year like this.”

The theme among coaches in Andrean’s postgame debrief was to not take for granted the nature of the win-or-go-home playoffs.

Flesher said that last year’s experience getting down to semistate and knowing what late November football feels like will be advantageous to this year’s group that has now rattled off 11 straight wins following a season-opening loss to Merrillville.

“I think we’re really getting on a roll right now,” Flesher said. “We’ve been saying every game is a game for hardware, and right now we just want to keep taking more.”

As a coaching staff, Skinner said the 59ers won’t do anything differently in preparation for regionals and a potential run down to state because they’ve tried to develop a culture of treating every game the same way. That being said, he said the players’ comfort in meaningful matchups this time of year won’t hurt anything.