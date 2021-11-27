Andrean, led by Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen, wins Class 2A state championship over Evansville Mater Dei

“I just wanted to will one,” Bowen said. “This was the last goal I had, so I was just going to will this one, I was going to get in no matter what.”

Andrean coach Chris Skinner has been a part of all three state championships with the first coming as a player in 2004 and his second coming as an assistant in 2014.

“I can’t even put it into words: it’s indescribable,” Skinner said. “Andrean is a very special place. It means a lot to me, personally, it means a lot to people that are involved with the football program.”

“To think about all the hours, all the work, the summer, the coaches meetings, just all the time that goes into it,” he added, “it’s a special moment to finish with a blue ring.”

Skinner didn’t panic after a futile first half offensively, and made a couple of adjustments, including a renewed focus on getting Bowen going up the middle since the Wildcats were focused on eliminating the passing game.

Said Skinner: “I just told them, ‘Hey, you win the second half, you’re state champions. What other position do you want to be in?”