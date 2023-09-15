MERRILLVILLE — Andrean coach Chris Skinner is a big believer in the adage that there's no substitute for competition.

It's evident in 59ers practices. It's evident in the 59ers schedule — far more difficult than a typical 2A school. And it's evident in two of the 59ers stars, James Finley and JJ Bolz.

Finley, a junior, and Bolz, a sophomore, both have Division I offers to their names, but it goes beyond their recruiting pedigree that makes them essential to Andrean's program.

"They're always getting their studying done," Skinner said. "We can see on Hudl who's watching film, who's watching the playbooks and those guys are doing that. That shows they're dedicated, and that's all we ask of our guys. Just commit to it. Buy into it and be committed and those two certainly are."

Finley was one of just two sophomores on the Indiana Football Coaches Association's Class 2A Junior All-State team a season ago. This year, he's looking to take his play to the next level.

"Jimmy is really just now getting into what his athletic potential can be," Skinner said. "He's always been a good athlete, so I don't want to like misconstrue that. But he's starting to fill out his frame. He's starting to add muscle, right. That's been great to see him starting to realize his potential."

That's translated to Finley contributing on offense on top of his responsibilities as a safety.

Through four games, Finley has racked up 21 catches for 318 yards and a touchdown, all top marks for the 59ers. That all comes in addition to his 27 tackles, one tackle for loss and interception he's added defensively.

"I'm excited playing both sides," Finley said. "It's fun to stay on the field the whole game. Last year, I didn't play offense at all, just straight defense, so it's been fun."

When Finley says he stays on the field the whole game, he means the whole game. The 59ers junior also contributed a punt block that he recovered himself while playing on special teams against Kankakee Valley in Week 3.

His versatility doesn't stop on the football field. Finley is a three-sport star in an era when sports specialization is increasingly becoming the norm. Rather than holding him back from excelling on the gridiron, Andrean's No. 15 thinks its a benefit and his coach couldn't agree more.

Finley played on Andrean's basketball team, leading the team in steals per game, finishing fourth on the 59ers in points, second in rebounds and third in assists per game. But the basketball court and the football field isn't even where Finley shines brightest.

Last spring, Finley qualified for state and finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

"You can play football year round," Finley said, "but it's not going to get you better as an athlete. I believe that playing other sports, especially track, it's going to get your speed better, your explosiveness better, your endurance better. So when you get back to the football season, you can just keep building off that."

"We encourage our kids to play other sports," Skinner said. "I truly believe there is no substitute for competition. Lifting in the offseason and dedicating six months to the weight room is great, but it's different than lining up against someone and competing in a basketball game. You're not getting crunch time exposure, you're not learning how to deal with adversity, you're not being pushed and challenged by teammates and opponents."

That desire for competition isn't lost on Bolz either.

Skinner describes his sophomore two-way star as someone who eats, sleeps and breathes football — and Bolz wouldn't disagree.

"(Football) is my favorite thing in my life other than my family," Bolz said. "Obviously my family and God come first, but football is my main hobby, it's what I want to do as my profession, I want to be a professional football player."

In just his second year, that might read as a lofty goal, but Bolz has reason to think that way.

He already has a trio of Division I offers and his play so far has merited that. After seeing the field as a freshman, making 34 tackles and rushing for 153 yards, Bolz is stepping into a bigger role in year two.

At linebacker, he has 25 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery to his name. On the offensive side of the ball, Skinner has moved him around from anywhere from running back to slot receiver. He's the 59ers leading rusher with 318 yards including a touchdown against Munster in Week 4.

It makes sense that Bolz is the next in the long line of Andrean stars. He's learned from some of the best.

"(Last year's seniors) took me under their wing," Bolz said. "I stayed at Drayk Bowen's house a few times last year on a few Tuesdays to go over film and learn from him and his lifestyle. Watching those guys and being alongside those guys got me the right way and taught me the right things."

Apart from being a two-pronged spear on the Andrean defense, Bolz and Finley's relationship extends far beyond the football field.

"That kid means everything to me," Bolz said of Finley. "We grew up essentially in the same neighborhood, we're both Portage kids. We grew up playing ball together, going to the same school together. I've been by his side since he was six years old. It's meant a lot. Him coming here and mentoring me and giving me motivation and kind of getting on me when I mess up, it definitely means a lot for me."

The pair were both offered by Toledo on Sept. 9, but there focus isn't on college recruitments just yet.

"I'm really just looking to win," Finley said. "I'm trying to win and play some good competition because I know the team is ready."

Andrean takes on Northwest Crossroads rival Hobart Friday night in the latest installment of a rivalry that's seen each of the past two meetings get decided on the final play.

The 59ers are looking to continue their rebound after an 0-2 start against two of the toughest teams in Class 5A in Merrillville and Valparaiso. Since, Andrean is winners of two straight and finds itself in a three-way tie atop the NCC standings with Hobart and Hanover Central.

"Every week needs to be a week of improvement," Skinner said. "You want to get prepared for conference schedule, obviously. But then beyond that, get prepared for Week 10 and the playoffs. While starting off 0-2 isn't ideal, we rebounded the last couple games nicely and pick up a couple wins. And obviously we have a big one now on Friday."

Upset-minded Portage

It sounds crazy, but Portage might be the best winless team in Northwest Indiana.

The Indians are 0-4, but have faced one of the tougher schedules in the area. Losses to Lake Central, Merrillville and Morton as well as a loss to NorthWood are all excusable. What makes the results show a sign of untapped potential is how they've happened.

A Week 1 loss to a 1-3 Governors team might not seem all that impressive on the surface, but Portage managed to stay within single digits of a team that sports a plethora of Division I recruits.

Week 2, Portage suffered its worst defeat so far, dropping a home game against NorthWood, 49-7. The Panthers rank ninth in the state in Class 4A, however.

Portage's third loss may have been the most heartbreaking. The Indians led the Times No. 8 Lake Central 20-7 in the second half before a pair of late touchdowns by their DAC rivals in blue saw them fall by a single point, 21-20.

Just last week, Portage looked to have another highly-ranked team on the ropes, this time in Class 5A No. 6 and Times No. 3. The Indians defense stood on its head against the high-powered Pirates offense, but couldn't close the deal, falling 17-7.

This week, Portage will have another shot at an upset when it hosts Class 6A No. 7 and Times No. 1 Crown Point. The Bulldogs are looking to extend a nine-game unbeaten streak in the DAC that extends back to 2021.

Stat of the week: 35

Things weren't looking good early on for Boone Grove against South Central in Week 4.

The Satellites had jumped out to a 14-0 lead and things seemed to be slipping from the Wolves. Instead of letting things unravel, however, Boone Grove ripped off 35 unanswered points to improve to 3-1.

The Wolves utilized a 21-point second quarter to overpower South Central as three pass-catchers finished with north of 100 receiving yards. Tyler Torbeson reeled on 107 yards and two scores while Corey and Hunter Noonan each added 105 yards of their own.

That's not even mentioning the 74 yards and a touchdown that Josh Ogelesby recorded.

Boone Grove takes on takes on Wheeler on Wheeler in Week 5 with a chance to extend its win streak to four games.

