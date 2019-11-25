MARION — Early in the season, Andrean appeared to have taken a step back from its 10-win 2018 season. By the end, the 59ers showed they're a major threat in the Region and Class 2A going forward.
Quarterback Zack Merrill was on to Indiana University as a preferred walk-on. Stud linebacker Cam Williams joined him as a four-star recruit. The Niners lost multiple productive and experienced defensive linemen.
A year after nearly knocking off Merrillville in the Battle of Broadway, Andrean fell 48-20 to open the season, seemingly sending the message that it wouldn't reach last year's heights. Then, the 59ers lost blowouts to New Prairie and Hobart — two top teams in 4A that Andrean nonetheless beat in 2018.
When Andrean embarked on an eight-game win streak leading up to a semistate loss at Eastbrook on Friday, the questions went to rest. Ultimately, coach Chris Skinner's team equaled 2018's win total and brings back a ton of talent for 2020.
“It means a lot,” junior tailback Ryan Walsh said. “All year, everybody kept doubting us, saying we weren't that good, it was just a fluke. But it wasn't a fluke.”
Walsh is perhaps the top returning piece. He ran for 2,242 yards and 27 touchdowns, eclipsing the 100-yard mark in every game but the loss to Merrillville.
Wide receiver Nicky Flesher led a receiving core that returns nearly in full. Flesher missed eight games with a broken left collarbone but racked up nearly 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and showed his talent again when healthy. The 59ers' six leading receivers all return, including breakout candidates Cam Thornton, Alonzo Paul and tight end Dominic DiTola.
Andrean loses its top three tacklers, but freshman David Bowen was third on the team with 10 tackles for loss, and multiple juniors and sophomores played big roles. They'll be fired up after allowing 295 yards on the ground to Eastbrook's triple option.
“We're such a young team,” senior linebacker Adam Nieman said. “I know they're gonna come back and they're gonna have revenge on their mind. I'm just so proud of them. I couldn't be happier to be one of their teammates, but they're gonna have some big things next year.”
Skinner will be on the hunt for a new quarterback with senior Noah Hamilton moving on. But he found a solid successor for Merrill and takes solace in knowing that this team has something the 59ers haven't had since Phil Mason led them to the 2014 state title in 3A: experience deep in the postseason.
Andrean had lost in sectionals four years in a row. Now, the returning Niners got a taste of the big stage, and what it feels like to come up one game short of Indianapolis.
Skinner was quick to say that doesn't guarantee anything. But it certainly helps.
“I think, if anything, the guys who are returning — if they took anything from this season, it's what it takes to really commit to it, to really dedicate yourself to it,” Skinner said. “You can see the rewards because of that. But obviously nothing's guaranteed. So hopefully, if anything, it's how to win. What to do to put yourself in position to win in all aspects of the game.”