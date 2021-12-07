Andrean’s Drayk Bowen wins 2021 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

Bowen also works with community service initiatives through his church.

“I know I’ve worked super hard in school to keep my grades up and inside my community I want to make a difference,” he said. “That stuff being a part of this, it’s a great feeling.”

Bowen committed to Notre Dame during the season. The Fighting Irish recently promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach after Brian Kelly took the same position at LSU.

Freeman was Bowen’s lead recruiter.

“He’s awesome. He loves his players. He loves Notre Dame. He’s everything that encompasses Notre Dame,” Bowen said. “I know he’s going to bring a little extra energy to the program that they maybe haven’t had. You can already see it with the 2022 recruiting class and with our class. I think he’s going to do something special.”

As part of Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” program, Bowen can choose a community organization to receive a $1,000 grant. He only found out Tuesday and hadn’t chosen a group, yet, but said there are several causes near his heart.