Andrean’s Drayk Bowen wins 2021 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean junior Drayk Bowen was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana Tuesday.
Bowen helped lead the 12-3 59ers to the Class 2A state championship, recording 105 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions on defense while rushing for 965 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“My ultimate goal from this season was to win that state championship. That was the one big thing, in my mind, that I wanted to get during high school,” Bowen said. “All the rest is really extra. This is a great accomplishment and I’m obviously super proud of it but that state championship is what I wanted.”
Football accomplishments are only a third of the criteria considered for the award. Academics and character are also factored in by the Gatorade committee.
Bowen has a weighted 4.11 GPA and has volunteered with a fundraising campaign to raise money for former Andrean softball player Katie Crandol, who was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Bowen also works with community service initiatives through his church.
“I know I’ve worked super hard in school to keep my grades up and inside my community I want to make a difference,” he said. “That stuff being a part of this, it’s a great feeling.”
Bowen committed to Notre Dame during the season. The Fighting Irish recently promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach after Brian Kelly took the same position at LSU.
Freeman was Bowen’s lead recruiter.
“He’s awesome. He loves his players. He loves Notre Dame. He’s everything that encompasses Notre Dame,” Bowen said. “I know he’s going to bring a little extra energy to the program that they maybe haven’t had. You can already see it with the 2022 recruiting class and with our class. I think he’s going to do something special.”
As part of Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” program, Bowen can choose a community organization to receive a $1,000 grant. He only found out Tuesday and hadn’t chosen a group, yet, but said there are several causes near his heart.
He’s now in the running for national player of the year. The 51 state winners, including one from Washington, D.C., are evaluated again for that award, which will be announced at a later date.
“It means a lot that I had the chance to win this award. I’m grateful that I was even nominated,” he said.