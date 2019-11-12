CROWN POINT — Nicky Flesher has been a catalyst for Andrean throughout the postseason and his strong performances aren’t to be overlooked after sustaining a nearly season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the year.
The junior wide receiver totaled 122 all-purpose yards and one score in the 59ers’ shutout victory over Boone Grove in the sectional semifinals and followed it up with 108 all-purpose yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the sectional semifinals against Rensselaer Central.
Flesher was AP All-State honorable mention last year, so his playmaking ability has already been proven. But considering what he's overcome this season, his display is still remarkable. The junior broke his left collarbone on a 35-yard touchdown run in a Week 2 victory over Hanover Central and wasn’t sure if he’d even play again this year.
“I was already in the end zone, and then I got hit,” Flesher said ahead of Tuesday's practice at The Dome in Crown Point. “I didn’t really feel anything at first. So I got up and started celebrating with my teammates. Then when I was walking back, I just had this horrible pain. I thought it was a stinger because I’ve had those before, but then I started moving my arm around and put my hand inside (my jersey) and felt this huge bump.”
Andrean's team doctor told Flesher the injury would keep him sidelined for 6-8 weeks, and his opportunity at a return ultimately depended on how far his team could extend the season without him. After the 59ers' earned a resounding 41-0 victory over Bowman in the sectional opener to keep his junior campaign alive, Flesher suited up for the first time in eight weeks and has Andrean’s high-powered offense back to full strength.
“I give a lot of credit to him because you have to let the bone heal, that’s one thing,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “But then also, it’s staying in shape and being physically ready. You can’t just jump back in and be that same person and athlete you were before. But he was very determined with all of that through physical therapy and the rehab process.”
Running back Ryan Walsh has been a workhorse for the 59ers in Flesher’s absence. He's racked up 220 carries for 1,881 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 156.8 yards per game and a staggering 8.6 yards per carry.
The junior’s presence in the backfield has taken some pressure off of senior quarterback Noah Hamilton, and Flesher’s comeback has boded well for both of them. Having a dynamic option on the outside forces the defense to shift some of the attention to Flesher, opening up more holes for Walsh, and gives Hamilton more opportunities to stretch the field.
“He’s a great receiver, and it’s always great to have a great receiver out there for you,” said Hamilton, who transferred from Lake Central and is starting for the first time in his prep career. “Sometimes he just makes you look good, and he’s a good player to have. I’m glad to have him back, and we’re all glad to have him back.”
Although Flesher, who is also a guard on the boys basketball team, is missing the first week of practice and hasn’t joined in on the school's Class 2A state title defense just yet, he knows his teammates will forgive him for missing out on the preseason to lead the football squad through the postseason.
After graduating a strong senior class that featured three Division-I players in football, Flesher thinks his team was counted out entering the 2019 campaign and even more so after its 2-3 start. However, Andrean’s three losses were all to bigger programs (Class 6A Merrillville, Class 4A New Prairie and Class 4A Hobart) that are also competing for regional titles on Friday.
From his perspective, the 59ers’ early adversity, individually and collectively, has only made them stronger and better prepared for their regional championship matchup at home against Lewis Cass.
“We just gotta keep our heads up and keep letting everyone believe we’re not the team to watch,” Flesher said. “That’s really fueled the fire for us throughout this year because no one even thought we’d make it this far.”