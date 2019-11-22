MERRILLVILLE — Fielding punts had become second nature for Alonzo Paul Jr., and this summer day was no different.
During Andrean’s first two-a-day practice Aug. 8, Paul was on the gridiron working with the special teams unit. All the sophomore wide receiver had to do was see the ball, track it and catch it. Things he had done countless times before.
But as Paul reeled in another punt, it was clear something was off. He told 59ers coach Chris Skinner that he started to feel a burning sensation on the back of his neck and a throbbing headache was setting in. The sophomore sat out the rest of practice and was certain that his symptoms were probably due to dehydration because he had only drank one bottle of water all day.
After Paul got home, he replenished his fluids and went to bed thinking that he’d be ready for another long practice following a good night’s sleep. But at the time, he didn’t realize that his journey back to the field would be a lot tougher than that.
“When I woke up, I thought I would be fine. But the next morning, my neck was burning — it hurt so bad — and my head was pounding,” Paul said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t even get out of bed. It was terrible. My hands and feet went numb, and it was hard to walk.”
Fearing that something could be seriously wrong, Paul’s parents took him to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart that same day, and the doctors there gave him a spinal tap to make sure he didn’t have meningitis. Once that test came back clean, they ultimately determined that Paul was most likely dehydrated. To nurse him back to health, they used a few IV bags on him and sent him home shortly after.
However, the sophomore’s condition kept getting worse, so he wasn't home for long. A few hours later, Paul’s parents drove him to the Porter Memorial Medical Center’s emergency room in Valparaiso before he was transported to the Porter Regional Hospital's main campus. Paul stayed there for a day, but following numerous tests and inconclusive results, he was eventually taken overnight in an ambulance to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
”I was really scared at first because it was right when the season was starting, and this was the year that I was actually going to get some playing time,” Paul said. “I was talking to my friends, and they were all talking about football, so I was really sad that I wasn’t with them. But I was also really nervous and anxious to figure out how soon I could get back.”
Finding the solution
It took a few days, but Paul and his parents finally received an answer as to what was wrong. He was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is an autoimmune disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.
According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, ADEM is usually, “the result of an abnormal immune system response to an infection or other trigger.” In layman’s terms, once Paul’s immune system began to fight an infection, it also started to attack his healthy cells and tissues.
“It started out very scary until we were given the diagnosis and what to expect from it,” said Toni Spraggins, Paul’s mother. “What he had, the doctors told us he was one of four people in the state of Indiana that has ever been diagnosed with this type of disease.”
Paul was given a large dose of steroids to help his body recover, and although it was a rough situation, it was also a relief. Since ADEM has similar symptoms to another more severe autoimmune disease, Alonzo Paul Sr. was preparing to tell his 16-year-old son — who had just won a state championship with the 59ers’ baseball team in the spring — that being an athlete might not be in his future.
“When it was presented to us in the early stages after we arrived at Riley Children’s Hospital, they told us that one possibility of his symptoms could have been (multiple sclerosis),” Paul Sr. said. “So we struggled with the fact that that could have been a possibility because I’ve had a kid that for all his life played two sports and has been pretty good and competitive at it.
“I didn’t even know how to begin to explain to my son how his body was going to be changing and how that was probably going to be the end of his sports career.”
Thankfully, Paul Sr. and Spraggins never had to have that conversation with their son. Instead, they were all informed that ADEM is usually a one-time ordeal. All Paul Jr. had to do was take some time to let his immune system reset, and in addition to his family, he also received some support from his team.
Bigger than football
Skinner rounded up a few of his players, and they headed down to Indianapolis to check on Paul while he was hospitalized. It meant a lot to the sophomore to see his teammates and coach walk into his room and reminded him that he was not only an athlete of the program but a member of the Andrean family.
“We took one of our school vans and went down there on a Sunday and spent the afternoon with him,” Skinner said. “I think that helped because it was at the point where they didn’t really know what was going on. I’m very happy that it was nothing more serious, and he was able to get back on the field.”
Since returning to the gridiron in Week 4, Paul has emerged as another threat in Andrean’s high-powered offense. The sophomore has totaled a team-high 25 catches for 243 yards and hauled in a 7-yard touchdown catch in the 59ers’ 41-0 victory against Bowman in a Class 2A sectional opener.
After everything he’s been through the past few months, Paul's experience has given him more appreciation for his well-being and added a new meaning to the season. When he takes the field at Eastbrook on Friday, no one will have to question if he’s ready to knock off the Panthers and win a semistate title.
Because more than most athletes, the sophomore truly understands that any game could be his last.
“All of this just made me grateful for my health, and it really makes you wonder how bad some kids have to feel because they have much more serious issues,” Paul said. “They aren’t able to do what they really want to do because they’re not physically able.
“I’m just grateful that God blessed me with the ability that I have, and I’m able to go out and play football with my buddies every Friday night.”