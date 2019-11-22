MARION — On a 26-degree Friday night when clouds of breath rose from each huddle, Andrean coach Chris Skinner gathered his team for a prayer after a gut-wrenching loss.
Skinner didn't give a postgame speech, instead putting it off for when Andrean arrived back home. It was too early for that after the 59ers fell 26-14 to Eastbrook in Class 2A semistate action.
“It's gonna be a difficult talk,” Skinner said. “They played hard. They left it all out there.”
Andrean (10-4) had won eight games in a row after a 2-3 start and hadn't advanced past sectionals since its state finals run in 2014. A move back down to 2A removed the brick wall that was West Lafayette, and the Niners said they had a real chance to win it all.
They even took a 7-0 lead when Noah Hamilton pump faked and floated a pass to Nicky Flesher in the end zone.
But the game slipped through the Niners' hands as they committed three turnovers and took untimely penalties and sacks.
“We started getting chunk yards, but we were just making too many mental errors and mistakes,” junior tailback Ryan Walsh said.
Walsh ran for 110 yards on 29 carries, finding less room than usual. Meanwhile, Eastbrook's triple option caused problems.
Isaiah Dalton put the team on his back, answering Andrean's opening score with a 69-yard burst up the middle. He also scooped up a fumble and returned it for a 28-yard touchdown, added 6- and 34-yard scores on the ground and racked up 171 yards on 14 carries.
Andrean fought back from down 20-7, and Hamilton found Dominic DiTola on a jump pass with 3:10 left to make it a one-score game. The 59ers couldn't get one more stop.
“It's hard right now to put it into perspective in the immediacy of it,” Skinner said. “We were hoping to play one more.”
Skinner said the late surge did show Andrean's young team the commitment it takes to make a deep postseason run, although that didn't dull the pain. Andrean onside kicked after its final touchdown and recovered, but officials ruled the Niners touched the ball before it traveled 10 yards in the closest of close calls.
Still, Andrean hit a new benchmark under Skinner. Senior linebacker Adam Nieman said he expects plenty more with Walsh, Flesher and plenty more talent returning.
“It's awesome, just to bring that Andrean culture back of winning,” Nieman said. “We're happy that we kind of put Andrean back on the map in the postseason.”