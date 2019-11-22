MARION -- Andrean tailback Ryan Walsh averages 164 yards per game on the ground. He has just 32 in the first half against Eastbrook as Andrean trails 20-7 in Class 2A semistate action.
Eastbrook's front seven swarmed Walsh each time he got the ball, leaving no room to run. Walsh finally found some space late in the half, but Isaiah Dalton's heroics still staked Eastbrook to a lead.
Andrean quarterback Noah Hamilton found Nicky Flesher in the back of the end zone to give the 59ers a 7-0 lead, but Dalton burst up the middle for a 69-yard score to tie it. Dalton added a 28-yard fumble return and a six-yard touchdown run.
Eastbrook will kick off to start the second half.