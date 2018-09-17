Andrean football coach Chris Skinner led the 59ers to a key Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over Hobart on Friday, but the win isn't all he received.
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts awarded Skinner with honorable mention recognition for the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program. Skinner earned recognition for Region 1, which consists of 32 schools from the Duneland Athletic Conference, Great Lakes Athletic Conference, Greater South Shore Conference and Northwest Crossroads Conference.
"The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state," according to a Colts press release.
Andrean's 41-7 road win delivered a potentially important tiebreaker against Hobart and tarnished the Brickies' previously undefeated record. Zack Merrill, the 59ers' quarterback and a Hobart native, accounted for six touchdowns — three through the air and three on the ground — and gave Andrean a two-possession lead less than halfway through the first quarter.
“Obviously you want to start off well and put yourself in a position late to contend for a conference championship, and you can’t do that if you drop your early conference games,” Skinner said. “Every game is gonna be competitive in the NCC.”
Skinner's squad stands at 4-1 overall and visits Munster on Friday.