{{featured_button_text}}
2A football regional: Andrean vs. Lewis Cass (COY)

Andrean coach Chris Skinner helped transfer senior quarterback Noah Hamilton learn a new offense, which eventually led the 59ers to their ninth regional championship.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

Andrean started its season with a lopsided loss to Merrillville in the Battle of Broadway, and it was a clear indicator that the 59ers were a much different team than last year.

However, after the 48-20 defeat, Andrean coach Chris Skinner kept his outlook for the rest of the season simple.

“This is Andrean, so we’re not going to quit,” he said. “There’s only one way to go from here.”

Skinner didn’t make that statement in an effort to find a silver lining in his team’s season-opening loss. He just said it matter-of-factly, as if to remind anyone questioning his program that one game wasn’t going to determine its season.

The 59ers graduated a strong senior class, revamped their offense, started a transfer quarterback, had significant injuries to their wide receiving corps and still found a way to win their first regional championship since 2014 and ninth in school history.

Granted, Andrean did drop down from Class 3A to Class 2A. But after everything his team had to overcome, Skinner — The Times Football Coach of the Year — believes his squad's remarkable run to the semistate championship was defined by his players’ perseverance and ability to adapt.

“We knew that as a coaching staff it would take time,” Skinner said. “Our younger guys would need to learn the system and get a feel for what it’s like to play on a Friday night as opposed to a Saturday morning. But the commitment part of it, from the players’ standpoint, they never lost sight of the end goal.”

Andrean finished its season 10-4 and came up one game short of competing at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite losing 26-14 to Eastbrook in a semistate championship and not making the trip down I-65 to Indianapolis, quarterback Noah Hamilton was still proud of what the 59ers were able to accomplish.

Hamilton transferred from Lake Central to Andrean for his final prep season and knew that the transition wouldn’t be easy. After winning the starting job over the summer, the senior spent countless hours with Skinner — even outside of practice — deepening his knowledge of the playbook and trying to become more comfortable under center.

He understood that he’d be replacing Zack Merrill — The Times 2018 Offensive Player of the Year — but found comfort in the fact that Skinner never tried to force him to emulate the player he succeeded. Instead, Hamilton was encouraged to be just be himself, and the senior finished the year with 1,430 passing yards for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“It was obviously hard coming into this system, but I felt like (Skinner) did a really good job of taking his time and really helping me learn the steps to really know how to run the offense,” Hamilton said. “He played a really big part in that. Whether it was coming in to meet during lunch or staying after school in the weight room after working outs, I feel like it really helped a lot.”

Hamilton also commended Skinner for not putting everything on his shoulders and tailoring the offense to fit his players’ strengths. Last year, Andrean was a pass-first team because of Merrill’s strong arm. This season, the best option was usually a hand off to junior running back Ryan Walsh, who rushed for a staggering 2,251 yards and a team-high 27 touchdowns.

While Hamilton heaped praise onto his coach for retooling the offense, Skinner doesn’t think any of his changes could’ve been implemented without center Adam Warren. The senior was a 2019 Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State selection and a three-year starter on the offensive line for the 59ers. His presence up front helped Andrean average 29.4 points and 192.1 rushing yards per game.

“My relationship with coach Skinner has been growing since I was a freshman here,” Warren said. “With me moving to center this year, we had to have that connection because I set the points for where the defense is, who we’re blocking and where we’re blocking. So me and coach Skinner had to be on the same page, and when we were, it worked great.”

Skinner graduated from Andrean in 2006 and was a cornerback and wide receiver during his prep career. He knows firsthand what it feels like to go on a deep postseason run – winning two semistate championships and a Class 3A state title in 2004 – and was pleased to share that same experience with the athletes he now coaches.

It’s been 14 years since Skinner played in his last high school football game. However, with his fourth coaching campaign behind him, he still feels indebted to his alma mater and the people who continue to trust his leadership.

“I feel blessed that I get to work with a school and intuition in which I’m surrounded by very dedicated people,” Skinner said. “Within the football program, the coaches that are a part of the staff are dedicated to not only achieving wins on the football field but getting to know our players on a personal level and establishing personal relationships.

“We have a culture here that really stresses over achievement, and I think this year was a perfect example of that.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.