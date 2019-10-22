HIGHLAND — From a distance Ryan Walsh’s black headband with white lettering looks like a crumpled martial arts relic.
Upon closer look it’s not a talisman of dojo self-discipline battles won but a Pizza Hut souvenir with the slogan “Still Eatin’” scrawled on it.
It’s appropriate for Walsh, who stayed hungry despite Andrean’s mistake-riddled first half and came back to lead the Times No. 10 59ers to a 28-21 come-from-behind victory at Highland on Friday night.
The junior tailback and linebacker teases the offensive linemen that he can eat more than them at any meal. He also makes sure he’s cooking defenders on game nights.
“He’s a competitor,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Crunch time, late, two minutes, three minutes, we’re going to feed No. 8 the ball because I know he’s going to give us everything he’s got. His motor isn’t going to stop until that clock hits zero. There was no doubt in my mind what we were going to do and who was getting the ball.”
Highland (3-6, 1-4), seeking its first win over Andrean since 2015 when current seniors were eighth-graders, took a 21-14 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Walsh responded by catching a short screen pass and sprinting past everyone for a 71-yard game-tying touchdown. Running track each spring paid dividends on that play.
In a span of six plays, later in the fourth quarter, Andrean threw a fake punt interception, Highland fumbled and Walsh fumbled. The midfield miscue with about 6:30 to go in a tie game did not deter anyone.
“If I make a mistake on the football field I have a mindset not to get down in the dumps about it and I like to go make more plays to make up for it,” Walsh said. “I’m always prepared to carry the rock whether people know it or not. It’s kind of fun if they know I’m getting it because it gives me motivation to get as many yards as I can get and see if they can stop me.”
On third-and-1 from the Highland 38, he ran 31 yards and drew a facemask call to set up Noah Hamilton’s game-winning quarterback draw with 11.8 seconds left. It was Andrean’s only lead of the game.
“After the fumble, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind for one second that we were going to keep feeding him the rock,” Skinner said. “He’s going to continue to do what he’s always done, run hard.”
Andrean (6-3, 4-1) had 55 total yards and four first downs in the first half, and Highland led 14-7.
“At halftime we asked who was going to make a play, and (Walsh) ran very hard in the second half, very determined, as if to say one guy’s not taking him down alone, and everyone started to feed off that,” Skinner said.
Walsh, who had 16 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 16 carries for 110 yards and two rushing touchdowns along with two catches for 72 yards and the big TD. At linebacker he had two forced fumbles, including a jarring blindside hit on the quarterback on the would-be Hail Mary attempt by Highland on the game’s final play.
“Being in those situations and being battle-tested like that, that definitely helps,” Skinner said. “I thought our guys did a great job of staying composed through everything. No one was panicked or rushed, and some guys made some big plays for us, which is what you want to see in a big game. He’s definitely been a dynamic weapon for us. That’s for sure.”