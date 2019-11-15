MERRILLVILLE — The last time Andrean and Lewis Cass met, it was a five-overtime slugfest in the 2012 regional championship.
It wasn’t quite that dramatic Friday, but the 59ers and Kings certainly traded punches for more than three quarters before Andrean landed a knockout combination with 10 minutes to play.
It was a one-score game when Andrean senior defensive back David Dravet picked off an Isaac Chambers pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Cass 15-yard line. Ryan Walsh took a handoff on the next play and scooted into the end zone.
“The adrenaline (after the interception), it got us pumping, got us going. It was crazy,” Walsh said.
Chambers had thrown one interception this season before Friday. Andrean won 36-14 for its first regional title since 2014.
“As soon as (Walsh) ran that in, that’s when it really set in that this was going to be it, this was the time,” Dravet said.
The 59ers would’ve liked to get Walsh and receiver Nicky Flesher into space, but slippery conditions made that difficult.
“We were limited in what we could do in the passing game, so we kind of took the approach to pound it, pound it, pound it, just body blow, body blow, body blow,” 59ers coach Chris Skinner said. “We were hoping that would pay dividends in the third and fourth quarter and it did.”
Walsh carried the ball 28 times for 260 yards and three scores.
The 59ers (10-3) struggled to contain the Kings’ running game, at times. Gabe Eurit scored a 33-yard touchdown early for Cass (11-2). Caden Zeck scored a second quarter touchdown on a 16-yard gash right up the heart of the Andrean defense.
But the 59ers landed big punches, too.
Quarterback Noah Hamilton dropped a 31-yard scoring pass over the Cass defense and Walsh notched his second touchdown just before halftime. Dravet’s second interception set up a late Flesher score that sealed the win.
“This is the best feeling of my life. We’ve worked so hard, ever since freshman year,” Dravet said. “We kept coming up short (of a regional) with sectional championships. This year we just broke out.”
The 59ers will travel to Marion to meet Eastbrook in next week’s semistate. The Panthers beat Eastside 42-9.