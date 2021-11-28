Andrean's 'championship culture' leads to three state title games in 29 days

The recent success kept 59ers Athletic Director Mike Schultz busy over the last month. He doesn’t pinpoint it on one or two specific things but instead credits the culture that he said lives among the students and faculty.

“I can tell you that we set the bar very high for our student-athletes,” Schultz said. “That’s the way our coaches do it. That’s the way our kids like it. They want to be challenged. We have outstanding kids, as you can imagine, and great support from our families for the coaches who work tirelessly on and off the field for our students.”

Andrean currently enrolls 413 students, and 336 are student-athletes. Sixty percent of the athletes play two sports. Nearly 20% give three a try.

That leads to some challenges.

The lone Andrean basketball gym, for example, is home to five levels of basketball between the boys and girls in addition to volleyball. Baseball and softball each have one field. The soccer practice fields are 20 yards shorter than the game field. The wrestling room is small, even for a small team.