Andrean's Drayk Bowen makes it official, signs with Notre Dame

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen put the pen to paper Wednesday as arguably the highest-profile recruit in Region history.

In front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, the Andrean senior signed his letter of intent to play both football and baseball at Notre Dame. He’s rated a four-star player on the gridiron by all of the recruiting services.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. (Notre Dame) coach (Marcus) Freeman was my first major offer so it only seems right that he’s the last,” Bowen said. “I’m super excited to have signed the papers and be on my way to Notre Dame."

The recently named Indiana Mr. Football had a stellar senior football campaign. On offense, he ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns. On defense, he had 144 tackles (including 19 for loss), five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He’ll play linebacker for the Fighting Irish.

“It’s been, more than anything for our players, an opportunity to see how to handle (the limelight) in a graceful and mature way, Andrean football coach Chris Skinner said. "I don’t think at any point in this process, Drayk has let any of this go to his head. We live in an age when it’s easy for anybody to become a little inflated in their ego whether it’s deserved or not.

"(In Bowen) you have somebody that’s literally a national recruit, who’s won national awards, but if you ask any teacher in the building they would say his strongest quality is his humility.”

Bowen will forgo his high school senior baseball season to enroll at Notre Dame in a few weeks.

“My Mondays will be a little more difficult. I’ll have two practices, classes and study hall, but most of the time they said it won’t be two practices in the same day,” he said. “It’s going to be very important that I take care of my body, get my schoolwork done, make sure I’m in class studying hard and especially using my time wisely.”

The signing event was not a dramatic one. Bowen committed to the Irish more than a year ago, picking Notre Dame over dozens of scholarship offers from places like Auburn, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon and Ohio State.

He said the coaching staff was the biggest draw to South Bend. The school’s history of student athletes playing both football and baseball in the past, like Valparaiso graduate Jeff Samardzija did from 2003 to 2006, was also important.

“When you have a player going to one of the top programs in the country, that’s a little more special,” Skinner said. “In a lot of ways, Notre Dame echoes a lot of the intangibles that we do in our program.”

Bowen leaves a glowing legacy at Andrean. Aside from all of his individual awards, the 59ers won four sectionals, three regionals, two semistates and a state title over the last four seasons.

“It’s always tough when you’re moving onto a next chapter in life,” he said. “I'm super grateful for everything they’ve helped me accomplish and given me here at Andrean.”

Merrillville duo signs to play Division I

Merrillville saw its latest two Division I players sign Wednesday, as well.

Defensive back Phillip Roche inked to play in the SEC with Missouri while receiver Justin Marshall signed with Colorado State.

West Side's Mister to Minnesota

De'Eric Mister signed his letter of intent to play at Minnesota. The West Side offensive lineman follows Martes Lewis, a 2020 Merrillville graduate, into the Golden Gophers' trenches.

