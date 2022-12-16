 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Andrean's Drayk Bowen wins Mr. Football; Region's first

Drayk Bowen, Andrean

Lowell’s Elijah Anderson (24) tries to stop Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) as he runs the ball earlier this season.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

Drayk Bowen had one accolade he'd yet to win in his illustrious high school career at Andrean.

On Friday, he added that award to his trophy case. The 59ers star linebacker and running back was named the 2022 Indianapolis Star's Mr. Football, given to the state's best senior football player each season.

"I was really surprised," Bowen said. "I had no clue. I asked my coach (Chris Skinner) right before when (Mr. Football) got announced. And then I walked in and there it was."

The award marks the first time a player from the Region has captured the coveted honor.

"I'm down with what Coach Marshall said," Bowen said in a Tweet on Friday, referencing Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall. "'This one is for the NORTH.' #219" 

Bowen, a four-star linebacker and Notre Dame commit, delivered 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions this season. On offense, he added 1,784 yards on the ground, 228 yards receiving, 26 rushing touchdowns and three receiving TDs.

"It's really exciting, but I wouldn't have been here without my teammates," Bowen said.

Bowen led Andrean to its second straight Class 2A state final appearance this year where the 59ers fell to Evansville Mater Dei in a rematch of the 2021 game that Bowen and Co. won.

Last season, Bowen was awarded Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and this season was named the Butkus Award winner for the nation's top high school linebacker.

"It's super exciting," Bowen said. "To be named the top player in the state by coaches means a lot."

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Billy Henry takes off with a keeper on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean players walk away after losing to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to his 59ers during a timeout on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen, center, reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Scott Ballentine receives his runner-up medal on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean junior Leah Stanich came ready to cheer on the 59ers on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

The Andrean 59ers pose for photos after losing to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Mater Dei's Joey Pierre is brought down by a host of Andrean defenders on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Alfonso Salinas sits near an end zone following the 59ers' loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean coach Chris Skinner and his 59ers wait to take the field on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen zeroes in on Mater Dei's Drew Martin on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Micah Jones is tripped up by Mater Dei's Spencer Turner on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's James Mantel breaks up an end-zone pass to Mater Dei's Ethan Stolz on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Billy Henry tries to break a Mater Dei tackle on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Camryn Urbaniak is chased down by Mater Dei defenders on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Patrick Clacks III can't get the handle on a pass near the end zone on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's James Mantel breaks up an end-zone pass to Mater Dei's Ethan Stolz on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Jacob Jones scores late in the game on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen tries to pick up some extra yardage against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Micah Jones is tripped up by Mater Dei's Spencer Turner on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen, front, reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Scott Ballentine throws a pass on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen tries to break through Mater Dei's defense on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean junior Leah Stanich came ready to cheer on the 59ers on Friday against Mater Dei in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei.

Andrean's Billy Henry takes off with a keeper.

Andrean's Drayk Bowen reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei.

Mater Dei's Joey Pierre is brought down by a host of Andrean defenders.

Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to his 59ers during a time out.

A dejected 59er team walks away after losing to Mater Dei.

Andrean's Alfonso Salinas sits near an end zone after the 59ers' loss Friday to Mater Dei in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

The Andrean 59ers pose for photos after losing to Mater Dei.

Andrean coach Chris Skinner and his 59ers wait to take the field.

Andrean's Scott Ballentine receives his runnerup medal.

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei.

