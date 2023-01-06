Andrean's Drayk Bowen wins second Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana

Drayk Bowen might be focused on the upcoming All-American game, but before he could showcase his talents on a national stage, the Notre Dame recruit earned another accolade for his time at Andrean.
On Friday came the announcement that Bowen had been selected as the 2022-23 Gatorade Indiana Football Player of the Year. It’s the second straight year the 59ers star has won the award.
Bowen now becomes a finalist for Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
Bowen earned the honor for the Hoosier State thanks to a stellar senior season that saw him rush for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to leading Andrean to a second straight Class 2A state title game. On defense, Bowen tallied 144 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.
On top of his performance on the field, Bowen earned a 4.16 cumulative GPA, earning himself the distinction as Indiana’s player of the year.
“The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bowen as Indiana’s best high school football player,” a news release from Gatorade says.
Bowen will take the field at noon Saturday on NBC for the All-American game, the nation’s premier all-star game.
Afterward, Bowen will head to Notre Dame, where the four-star linebacker will play football and baseball for the Fighting Irish.
PHOTOS: Andrean football and baseball star Drayk Bowen
