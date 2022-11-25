Andrean's dreams of repeat title dashed by Evansville Mater Dei in Class 2A title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Be it a quarterback change, trick plays or its Mr. Football candidate running back, Andrean’s offense just couldn’t get it in gear during Friday’s 20-10 loss in the Class 2A state championship game.

Despite the offensive struggles, the 59ers managed to hang in, largely because of the play of their defense.

“It was great to be back,” Andrean senior and Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to but we worked our butts off to get here, so that’s all you could ask. The outcome? That’s up to God. We worked our butts off to get here, to compete. We competed until the very last minute.”

Evansville Mater Dei opened the game with a 72-yard touchdown drive, capitalized by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mason Wunderlich to Ethan Stolz.

Andrean, on the other hand, started the game with back-to-back three-and- outs.

Rather than fold, the 59ers defense kept the Wildcats off the board for almost the entire remainder of the half, only giving up a score after a turnover set up Mater Dei deep in Andrean territory late in the half.

“They had a couple of drives where they scored a touchdown or two,” Bowen said. “But we held our own for most of the game.”

Andrean’s offense held its own relative to the Wildcats, only being outgained 229 total yards to 221. But a pair of turnovers proved to be too much to overcome.

Three first-half points and 59ers senior quarterback Bill Henry’s one interception forced coach Chris Skinner’s hand, making a change at quarterback to 2021 starter Scott Ballentine, who quarterbacked last season’s state title-winning team.

“We just felt that based on what they were giving us, we needed to find some reads in some really tight windows and kind of adjust on the fly,” Skinner said. “Scott, that’s kind of been his specialty and strength is understanding the movement of the defense.”

Ballentine hit Jacob Jones in the flat, and Jones then fought through the Wildcats defenders into the end zone with 1:45 remaining for Andrean's touchdown. PJ Cusick's 23-yard field goal accounted for the 59ers' other scoring.

Simply the fact that Henry was in the game at all was impressive. Henry started the season as the backup to Ballentine but an injury in the 59ers’ first game saw Henry take control. And the offense has remained the senior’s for the remainder of the season minus two games late in the year that the two split action.

“It means everything to me and my other teammates and my other seniors,” Henry said.

“It was a lot of adjustments,” Henry said of taking over this year. “It was a different element to our offense. … I can also run and it made our offense more dynamic.”

Bowen accumulated 95 yards on the ground, but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. A turned ankle early on as well as Mater Dei bringing pressure limited Andrean’s offense.

“Normally when teams commit six to the box, we’re able to run the ball, we’re able to find some running lanes,” Skinner said. “We just weren’t able to do that today and that’s a credit to them and what they were able to do up front with some stunts.”

Last season, Andrean and Mater Dei met in the Class 2A championship as well. Last season it was the 59ers defense stifling the Wildcats in a 21-9 victory. Despite the result, the feat of playing for back-to-back state titles isn’t lost on Andrean.

“The senior class and the last two years, and obviously it’s difficult to process all that right now,” Skinner said. “But to be back here two consecutive seasons is special. It’s kind of hard to think about the positives right now in the immediacy of the loss.”