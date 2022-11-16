Andrean's Ethan Kost will do whatever it takes to make sure the 59ers play another week

MERRILLVILLE — Ethan Kost has been a force for the Andrean defense this postseason, yet he’s a relative unknown to most and it’s for an understandable reason.

Kost made the move to defensive line the prior to the 59ers playoff matchup with previously undefeated LaVille.

“I practiced the week leading up to LaVille — the second week,” Kost said, pointing out he spent the first week of Andrean’s bye still playing tight end.

Watching Kost, a senior, this postseason, it would be tough to tell how little experience he had at the position.

Against Bremen in the sectional title game Kost started out the second half by forcing a fumble that the 59ers recovered. The next defensive play for Andrean Kost forced another fumble, this time recovering the ball himself.

Then, this past Friday against Lafayette Central Catholic, Kost got his hand in a passing lane, deflecting a ball so it could be intercepted by the 59ers.

“We had some injuries along the defensive line and we were like, ‘Hey, he’s 6-foot-3, he’s long, he’s a good athlete,’” coach Chris Skinner said. “So we tried it. The first couple days at practice we ask, ‘Is there potential there?’ and, ‘Yeah I think so.’ ... We wanted to find ways to get him on the field. That’s part of coaching. Normally you’re not figuring it out in the playoffs with a senior.”

The reason Skinner is making these kind of positional adjustments so late in Kost’s time? He just started playing football last season.

Kost has always wanted to play football, but his parents were concerned about injuries — and he doesn’t blame them. He estimates he was 5-foot-6, 100 pounds as a freshman.

Luckily for Kost and Andrean, he hit a growth spurt before his junior year. As a junior he joined the team, playing as a wide receiver and a defensive back. This season his focus was on wideout and he even started the first couple of games of the season there before a move to tight end where Skinner and Co. felt his size and hands would add a dynamic to the position that they lacked.

He’s tallied 115 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

“It’s fun,” Kost said of his position carousel. “You get the full experience of all the different positions.

Kost, who also handles kickoff duties for the 59ers, says his latest change in position has maybe been the easiest despite being the most different from his last stops.

“At end you either just hit the right shoulder or the left shoulder,” he said.

For Andrean, Skinner believes its players like Kost that have elevated the program to a level where it can compete for and win state titles. He acknowledges people will gravitate to the star players that dot their roster, but thinks what then separates the 59ers from other teams with star talent is players like Kost who are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Kost said he loved the experience of going down to Indianapolis last season and playing at Lucas Oil Stadium to win the state championship. He saw the field sparingly on special teams and is hoping to have another chance, but this time contribute more.

Andrean is going to need Kost come Friday when it hosts Fort Wayne Luers in a semistate with a trip to the state title game on the line.

“We want to keep this thing going as long as we can,” Skinner said. “If that means (Kost) has to play defensive end, he’ll play defensive end. There’s just an unselfish nature in a lot of our players willing to do whatever we got to do to play one more week together.”

