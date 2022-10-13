Andrean's offensive success is owed in large part to Patrick Clacks III's hands

Simply, Patrick Clacks III is a big-play threat for Andrean.

Clacks, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior wide receiver, knows how to make plays for the Times No. 5 59ers (6-2, 4-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference). In Andrean’s 33-0 win over Kankakee Valley on Friday, Clacks caught 3 passes for 157 yards. Included in those three touches was a 75-yard short toss from quarterback Billy Henry disguised as a run to help set up one of the five touchdowns.

“I just have to make the most out of my plays,” he said. “I run with a big heart, big mind and just got the yards. It was a jet sweep, just a little toss pass, and I just followed my blockers and kept going.”

Clacks is hard to defend with his speed, strength and agility, and he can pick up the yards after the catch. What’s the strongest part of his game?

“My hands,” Clacks said. “My hands are really strong. I’m a big body. I’m 180 (pounds), so I play big, physical.”

Clacks, of Merrillville, is having a solid season for the defending Class 2A state champions. He’s caught 51 passes for 771 yards and has eight touchdowns.

“This season has been pretty good,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of yards. That’s what I like to do. You know we lost our starting QB, but Billy stepped up and we’re making a good run right now.”

Clacks’ success is no surprise to team leader and Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen, who said Clacks is a big part of the Niners’ success.

“He’s our No. 1 wide receiver, and we want to get him the ball a lot and get him downfield, hopefully make some big plays with him,” Bowen said. “I’d say he’s a crucial part of our pass game.”

Bowen said what makes Clacks so dangerous is his ball-catching skills.

“That’s probably one of his biggest things is he goes up and gets the ball over anybody,” Bowen said. “And then his hands, he just never misses any balls no matter where they’re thrown. If it hits his hands, he’s catching it. Nobody else is going to get it but him.”

Andrean coach Chris Skinner said it’s a big plus having a playmaker on the outside at receiver with Clacks.

“When you have somebody like Drayk in the backfield, it’s important because you’ve got two weapons in two different areas of space in the field,” he said. “That’s going to put some pressure on the defense in some ways to kind of pick and choose how you want to defend each of them. … Obviously, having somebody of (Clacks’) talent is important for our offense.”

Skinner said Clacks has been making plays for all three years he's been at Andrean.

“I remember he went up and one-handed a ball over the middle in one of the first days as a freshman," he said. "We were like, ‘Oh, this kid could be special.’ He’s got great hands.”

Clacks, a three-star recruit, already has five Division I offers, and he visited Indiana on Saturday when it took on Michigan. He’s just taking this season one game at a time as Andrean looks to make another postseason run.

“It’s trophy season now,” he said. “Just make it back to the Dome, get another state title.”