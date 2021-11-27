Andrean's Robby Ballentine wins third state title in as many sports: 'This one's the sweetest so far'

He also won the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.

“This is my favorite one,” Robby said of the title. “To win with this group of guys and my brother is an incredible feeling.”

The Ballentine family is littered with accomplished athletes.

Grandfather Bob Cantrell played for EC Washington’s first boys basketball state title in 1960 and later helped Michigan to the Final Four in 1964. Uncle John Cantrell played basketball at Spalding and aunt Jennifer suited up for Eastern Michigan.

Older sister Maggie helped Crown Point softball to a 2017 state title and currently plays collegiately for Denison.

Andrean coach Chris Skinner describes Robby as a “gifted athlete,” evident in his ability to perform across multiple sports.

Having his brother at quarterback helps, too.

“He’s one of those quiet leaders, not braggadocious at all,” Skinner said. “It’s all in his work ethic. He understands what it takes, especially in football. He just gets it done.”