Andrew Marcum leads Calumet to comeback win over Boone Grove

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Andrew Marcum was thrown into the fire in his first start in a postseason game.

Calumet’s senior quarterback and his team took the ball with under two minutes to play trailing Boone Grove by four points. Marcum threw nine passes on the drive. He completed only three but that was enough to get the Warriors to the Wolves 5-yard line with under 10 seconds left.

Marcum rolled to his left, looked to the end zone but decided to put his head down and barrel through the goal line himself.

Calumet won 46-42 in the Class 3A Sectional 25 opener.

“I didn’t see (anything) open. I didn’t see more of my guys than their guys. I just had to run it in,” Marcum said. “We wanted it a little bit smoother, a little bit less incompletions, but hey we got the 'dub.' We got in the end zone.”

Marcum said he didn’t expect the game to be the dogfight it was. He said Boone Grove was a better team than Calumet expected.

“(The two-minute offense) is something we practice at the end of every Tuesday and Thursday but we’ve had some issues in the past and we can fold up in that situation,” Warriors coach Cody French said. “We didn’t do that. We stepped up and made plays.”

It looked like Calumet (8-1) would run away with the game early.

On the first play from scrimmage, Marcum slightly underthrew a ball to Caldwell but the junior adjusted, caught it, cut under a Wolves defensive back and went 71 yards into the end zone.

Caldwell caught another touchdown pass and then Marcum snuck one in to finish a drive and with six minutes left in the first quarter, the Warriors were up 22-0.

Josh Oglesby got one back for the Wolves (3-6) late in the first quarter when he took a pass from Mark Rowland and went 37 yards for a score. It was the first of six touchdowns the junior scored. He caught nine passes for 198 yards.

The Warriors immediately scored again, though, this time on a 29-yard screen pass to David Flores.

The next quarter and a half belonged to Boone Grove. Oglesby caught three more touchdowns and by the midway point of the third period, the game was tied 30-30.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for (the Wolves,) how they operate. Their strength is something we’ve had a hard time with,” French said. “We’ve struggled with defending the pass and they have a really good quarterback and two pretty good receivers. The third option is pretty good, too. But did I expect it to be in the 40s? No.”

Calumet regained the lead with an Anthony Ponce 3-yard run and took a 38-30 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Oglesby scored his last two touchdowns after that.

The Warriors will take on West Lafayette (10-0) in the sectional semifinal next week. The Red Devils are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

“They’re the No. 1 team in 3A for a reason. They’re good at running the ball, good at throwing the ball. Quarterback’s good. Defense is good. They’re good on special teams,” French said. “We’re excited for the challenge, excited that it’s here. We’ll come out swinging.”