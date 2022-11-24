Antonio Barnes, Andrean dreaming of another ring

MERRILLVILLE — Antonio Barnes already has two state championship rings. He wants a third.
The Andrean senior won his first last fall when the 59ers were the final Class 2A football team standing. He earned his second as part of the Andrean baseball team in the spring.
Barnes hopes to need to be fitted for a third after the 59ers play in Lucas Oil Stadium again Friday.
“As a senior, this is how I wanted to go out,” Barnes said. “Our motto is, ‘One team, one dream.’ This is our one dream.”
Andrean will probably need someone to make some big plays to make that dream a reality. Barnes proved he has an ability to do that this season.
In the semistate win over Bishop Luers, the 59ers offense sputtered on its first drive. Barnes came up with a 30-yard pick six on the Knights’ first possession to steal the momentum.
He read the eyes of Luers quarterback Charlie Stanski on a run-pass option play.
“I was expecting something quick, either a slant or a hitch. I saw (Stanski) look at the receiver as he pulled (the ball from the running back). I gave the receiver a little bump and just jumped the route,” he said. “It was really cold and I could barely feel my fingers. I was just focusing on trying to catch it and hold it and get to the end zone.”
Barnes came up with a big stop on a fourth down in the regional game against Lafayette Central Catholic. He intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final seconds of a 24-17 regular-season win at Hobart, too.
He said he takes pride in not shrinking during important moments.
As a whole, Andrean has a team full of players who’ve been through the wars of one state title run, already. That’s an advantage they won’t have over the next opponent, though.
Evansville Mater Dei is awaiting a rematch of the 2021 Class 2A state championship. Andrean beat the Wildcats 21-9 a year ago.
“We know each other’s teams so it’s just going to be a game of who wants it more,” Barnes said. “I know they’ve probably been fired up to play us. They’re trying to get the series tied with this state championship.”
Mater Dei has a diverse passing attack. Four different receivers have 27 or more receptions on the season and none has more than 40. Quarterback Mason Wunderlich completes 65% of his passes, totalling 2,565 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
It’ll be a test for Barnes and the rest of the 59ers’ secondary.
“We’re going to have to study a little more, see if there are situations where (Wunderlich) has somebody he prefers or if there are certain route concepts,” Barnes said. “He’s tall. He can see a lot. It’ll be more of a challenge.”
Barnes isn’t afraid of a challenge. He’ll play college football while studying engineering, with offers from Rose-Hulman and Carnegie Mellon.
There’s one more high school game to play, though.
“We’ve worked really hard for ourselves. I think we really deserve this,” Barnes said. “We just have to come out ready to play Friday and practice hard all week like we have all year.”
Meet the 2022 state-bound Andrean 59ers football team
3 JJ Bolz
Freshman Running Back Nickname: JB3. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Stuffing. Most-used app on my phone: Hudl.
Favorite coach Skinner quote: “You are where you’re meant to be.”
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
6 Jacob Jones
Junior Wide Receiver Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Most-used app on my phone: TikTok.
Something most people don’t know about me: I like shoes.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls< The Times
7 Billy Henry
Senior Quarterback Nickname: Billy the Kid. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat.
Pregame song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
9 Luke Donsbach
Junior Defensive End Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat. Pregame song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
What would a second state title mean to me? The opportunity to take what most people didn’t have the opportunity to get.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
11 Micah Jones
Junior Wide Receiver Nickname: Mike. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Most-used app on my phone: YouTube.
Pregame song: “Rumors” by Lil Durk.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
12 Scott Ballentine
Junior Quarterback Nickname: Scoot. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Double-baked potato. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat.
Pregame song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
13 Owen Olenik
Senior Linebacker Favorite Thanksgiving side: Stuffing Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Favorite coach Skinner moment: When he destroyed our defense playing scout team quarterback.
What would a second state title mean to me? The best way to end my football career
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
14 Alfonso Salinas
Senior Defensive Lineman Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Most-used app on my phone: Netflix Something most people don’t know about me: I was a quarterback freshman year.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would be an amazing way to go out for senior year. Plus, who doesn’t love more jewelry?
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
19 Jack Salzeider
Senior Defensive Back Nickname: JSalz. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat. Something most people don’t know about me: I’m on the bowling team. Favorite coach Skinner moment: When he talks trash at practice.
What would a second state title mean to me? A great way to end my football career.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
20 Antonio Barnes
Senior Safety/Linebacker/Tight End Nickname: Chicken Bone Tone. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Pregame songs: “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley and “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
What would a second state championship mean to me? Would be a great way to go out as a senior.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
21 Patrick Clacks III
Junior Wide Receiver Nickname: PC3 Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Most-used app on my phone: Twitch.
Pregame song: “No Hands” by Roscoe Dash and Waka Flocka Flame.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
22 James Mantel
Senior Cornerback Favorite Thanksgiving side: Meatballs and Italian sausage. Pregame song: “Trophies” by Young Money. Favorite coach Skinner quote: “You are where you’re meant to be.”
What would a second state title mean to me? No better way to go out. It would mean the world to me.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
23 Jayden Holmes
Sophomore Safety Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Most-used app on my phone: YouTube. Pregame song: “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would mean a lot because I’m only a sophomore.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls,The Times
24 Angel Ramirez
Senior Wide Receiver/Cornerback Nickname: 2x/time Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat.
Pregame song: Lil Baby freestyle.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
26 Joe Calacci
Senior Linebacker/Tight End Nickname: Italian Stallion. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Sausage. Pregame song: “L.A. Woman” by The Doors. Something most people don’t know about me: I’m from Palos Heights.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would me the world.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
34 Drayk Bowen
Senior Linebacker/Running Back Nickname: Dbow. Most-used app on my phone: TikTok. Pregame song: “Red Opps” by 21 Savage. Something most people don’t know about me: I was born in Michigan.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would me everything to go back to back. We have one goal and it’s almost over.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
35 Elijah Jackson
Junior Defensive End Favorite Thanksgiving side: Sweet potato. Most-used app on my phone: TikTok. Something most people don’t know about me: I play soccer.
What would a state title mean to me? It would mean a lot because it’s my first.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
43 PJ Cusick
Sophomore Kicker Favorite Thanksgiving side: Pumpkin pie – it’s a side dish, not a dessert. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat. Pregame song: “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley.
Something most people don’t know about me: I just started kicking last year at semistate.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
54 Andrew Larson
Senior Offensive LIneman Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Pregame song: “Loud and Heavy” by Cody Jinks. Something people don’t know about me: I played hockey for 14 years. Favorite coach Skinner moment: His pregame speech before Crown Point last year.
What would a second state title mean to me? All the hard work we have put in won’t go unrewarded.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
56 Sam Vickers
Senior Center Favorite Thanksgiving side: Stuffing.
Most-used app on my phone: TikTok.
Pregame song: “Going Bad” by Meek Mill. Something most people don’t know about me: I love building Lego.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would mean everything because I was hurt last year.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
59 Charlie Koeppen
Senior Linebacker/Guard Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat. Favorite coach Skinner quote: “You are where you’re meant to be.”
What would a second state title mean to me? It would mean the world to me and put a great ending on my high-school career.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
62 Nate Hovsepian
Senior Guard Nickname: Sauce. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Stuffing. Pregame song: “Wins and Losses” by Meek Mill.
Favorite coach Skinner moment: When he suited up for practice and juked some players.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
66 Ian Urchell
Senior Offensive Tackle Nickname: Urch. Most-used app on my phone: Spotify. Pregame song: “Shepherd of the Fire” by Avenged Sevenfold. Favorite coach Skinner quote: “Cheese and rice, Rivera!”
What would a second state title mean to me? That last year wasn’t a fluke. We put in the work and earned it.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
75 Brent Stewart
Junior Defensive Tackle Nicknames: Big Bleach or Iso Biggins. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat. Something most people don’t know about me: I used to be skinny.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would be my first and it would mean the world to me. I came to Andrean for moments like these.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls< The Times
76 Bradley Uzubell
Senior Offensive Lineman Nickname: Brad. Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mashed potatoes. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat.
Pregame song: “When It Rains, It Pours” by Luke Combs.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
82 Ethan Kost
Senior Defensive End/Tight End Nickname: Kosty. Most-used app on my phone: Snapchat Pregame song: “Homecoming” by Kanye West. Something most people don’t know about me: My first time playing football was last year.
What would a second state title mean to me? It would be awesome winning two years in a row for the only two years I have played.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Head coach Chris Skinner
Favorite moment of this season: Our team bonding and leadership retreat in October. What do I think is the key to Andrean’s sustained success? Easy, the culture. Why I coach: To be a positive influence in the lives of my players.
First think I’ll do if we win state: Hug my wife and three daughters
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Running backs coach Pete Monger
Favorite moment this season: Winning semistate at home. I knew this team was special when: We beat Crete-Monee in extreme heat and overcame a ton of adversity. What do I think is the key to Andrean’s sustained success? Players buying in and valuing tradition.
First thing I’ll do if we win state: Hug our seniors.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
15 James Finley
Sophomore Safety/Wide Receiver Favorite Thanksgiving side: Mac and cheese with bacon Most-used app on my phone: TikTok Pregame song: “Tuscan Leather” by Drake Something most people don’t know about me: I can dunk.
Favorite coach Skinner moment: When he broke the whole team playing punt return and pointed at them.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
