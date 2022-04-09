‘Anything is possible for us’: West Side’s De’Eric Mister draws attention of Ivy League, Power Five schools

GARY — De’Eric Mister is easy to spot when walking West Side's hallways, and he’s easy to see on film college coaches are reviewing while evaluating if he’s a fit for their programs.

At 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, the senior-to-be is leading by example as much in his classrooms as he is on the football field, receiving scholarship offers from Columbia and Dartmouth of the Ivy League.

“It just gave me motivation to know that I'm doing good in school and on the field, and just to show my teammates and (others) that anything is possible for us,” Mister said.

Said coach Eric Schreiber Jr.: “I hope his example that he sets to his teammates shows that you're not going to get these types of offers, these types of looks (by) not getting it done in the classroom, it can't be raw ability. … A lot of these colleges ask about seeing his transcripts before they even make an offer because it's obviously not just about their ability on the field, but it's more importantly about what they do off the field.”

His other offers include Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Ball State and Illinois State. He already attended Purdue’s Junior Day and has had invites from several others, including Nebraska and interest from Tennessee.

The offensive lineman started playing football as a freshman on an underclass team, and knows he needs to improve.

“They want to see me get better in my running game because right now I'll say I'm predominantly for pass protect, and I know I gotta get better at (run blocking),” Mister said. “They just want to see me improve and all things though. And get stronger.”

He said he had to adapt to the mental and physical challenges as a lifelong baseball player and fan. West Side didn’t have a baseball program when he entered, otherwise his path may have been different.

But a pivotal point on the underclass football team allowed him to fall in love with the game.

“We didn't do that good freshman year. It was our last game of the season, which we had won, and it was just a different feeling,” he said. “I just knew I was gonna keep playing.”

That being said, it’s difficult to trust a lineman just on his size. Though Mister’s 7-2 wingspan helps, Schreiber believes his other intangibles separate him from others.

“I think they see his motor,” Schreiber said. “I think he doesn't give up, you see him run down the field, if he doesn't have a block. Maybe picks up his block, and then he keeps going? That's something that coaches see on film, they want to see your motor, they want to see the ability to move. He's got that. … When they see his frame, they see the fact that he can move on the field, and he can move people on the field, then they can work with the rest in terms of his raw ability.”

Going from an underclass season as a freshman to a pair of varsity seasons under Schreiber has allowed Mister to blossom as a player and person.

“It was being able to find ways to build confidence in him through success on the field. I think that's what's really brought the most out of him and just his ability to kind of see past next week,” Schreiber said. “He's a kid that understands his future is important past high school.”

Mister projects as an offensive tackle, which differs from West Side greats Lonnie Johnson Jr., a defensive back with Houston, and Jon’Vea Johnson, a wide receiver who spent last season with the Bears. With more camps on the horizon, Mister hopes to continue to lead the Cougars, who went 6-3 last fall.

“I think there's a lot more to come for him and this summer with camps will be big for him," Schreiber said. “It's gonna be exciting to see him progress and grow through this next school year and see what else he can pick up and what he ends up picking obviously next next year Signing Day.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.