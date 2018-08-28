The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 28, 2018, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Warren Central
|(17)
|2-0
|340
|1
|2. Avon
|-
|2-0
|272
|5
|3. Carmel
|-
|2-0
|258
|4
|4. Penn
|-
|2-0
|246
|3
|5. Brownsburg
|-
|2-0
|188
|7
|6. Indpls Ben Davis
|-
|1-1
|160
|2
|7. Columbus North
|-
|2-0
|130
|8
|8. Indpls N. Central
|-
|2-0
|122
|10
|9. Southport
|-
|2-0
|48
|NR
|10. Homestead
|-
|2-0
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 28. Ft. Wayne Snider 12. Center Grove 12. Lafayette Jeff 8. Warsaw 8. Fishers 4. Carroll (Allen) 4.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. New Palestine
|(17)
|2-0
|340
|1
|2. Decatur Central
|-
|2-0
|296
|3
|3. Whiteland
|-
|2-0
|250
|5
|4. Indpls Cathedral
|-
|1-1
|212
|2
|5. Michigan City
|-
|1-1
|178
|4
|6. Martinsville
|-
|2-0
|172
|10
|7. Elkhart Central
|-
|2-0
|98
|NR
|8. Zionsville
|-
|1-1
|84
|NR
|9. New Albany
|-
|2-0
|80
|NR
|10. Columbus East
|-
|0-2
|48
|7
Others receiving votes: Castle 36. Indpls Roncalli 32. McCutcheon 26. Seymour 12. Concord 6.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|(9)
|2-0
|292
|T3
|2. Mishawaka
|(3)
|2-0
|252
|5
|3. New Prairie
|-
|2-0
|206
|6
|4. NorthWood
|(1)
|2-0
|180
|7
|5. Lowell
|(1)
|1-1
|140
|1
|(tie) E. Central
|(1)
|1-1
|140
|2
|7. Angola
|-
|2-0
|112
|8
|8. Ev. Central
|(1)
|2-0
|110
|9
|9. Ev. Reitz
|-
|1-1
|108
|T3
|10. Culver Academy
|-
|2-0
|88
|10
Others receiving votes: S. Bend St. Joseph's 40. Jasper 20. Northview 18. Hobart 14. Pendleton Hts. 12. Mooresville 8. Marion 8. Leo 6. Boonville 6.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ev. Memorial
|(11)
|2-0
|300
|1
|2. W. Lafayette
|(5)
|2-0
|286
|2
|3. Indpls Chatard
|-
|2-0
|260
|3
|4. Gibson Southern
|-
|2-0
|218
|5
|5. Mishawaka Marian
|-
|2-0
|190
|6
|6. Brownstown
|-
|2-0
|130
|8
|7. N. Harrison
|-
|2-0
|94
|T9
|8. Ft. Wayne Luers
|-
|1-1
|76
|4
|9. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|-
|1-1
|72
|7
|10. Heritage Hills
|-
|2-0
|40
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monrovia 34. Indpls Brebeuf 14. Guerin Catholic 12. Calumet 12. Andrean 10. Batesville 6. Sullivan 4. Tri-West 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Scecina
|(14)
|2-0
|328
|2
|2. Eastbrook
|(1)
|2-0
|258
|4
|3. Western Boone
|(1)
|2-0
|244
|6
|4. Tipton
|(1)
|2-0
|242
|5
|5. Rensselaer
|-
|2-0
|178
|7
|6. Triton Central
|-
|2-0
|146
|8
|7. Southridge
|-
|1-1
|144
|1
|8. Ev. Mater Dei
|-
|1-1
|134
|3
|9. Whiting
|-
|2-0
|50
|NR
|10. Bremen
|-
|2-0
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. Paoli 22. Shenandoah 20. Woodlan 14. Cascade 12. Delphi 12. Boone Grove 6. Heritage Christian 2. Perry Central 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Pioneer
|(16)
|2-0
|338
|1
|2. Monroe Central
|(1)
|2-0
|264
|2
|3. N. Central (Farmersburg)
|-
|2-0
|252
|3
|4. Fountain Central
|-
|2-0
|220
|4
|5. Eastern Greene
|-
|2-0
|170
|5
|6. Churubusco
|-
|2-0
|166
|6
|7. Adams Central
|-
|2-0
|150
|7
|8. Southwood
|-
|2-0
|64
|9
|9. Hagerstown
|-
|2-0
|60
|8
|10. Indpls Lutheran
|-
|1-1
|54
|T10
Others receiving votes: Attica 30. S. Adams 30. Parke Heritage 14. W. Washington 12. Sheridan 12. 14, N. Decatur 12. Lafayette Catholic 8. LaVille 6. N. Judson 4. N. Vermillion 2. S. Putnam 2.