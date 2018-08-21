Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lowell at Crown Point football
Buy Now

Crown Point's Adam Hilliard tries to grab Lowell's Tyler Wildman but is unsuccessful during their game Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Warren Central(15)1-03181
2. Indpls Ben Davis(1)1-02682
3. Penn-1-02323
4. Carmel-1-02305
5. Avon-1-02244
6. Ft. Wayne Snider-1-01407
7. Brownsburg-1-01208
8. Columbus North-1-0789
9. Center Grove-0-1706
10. Indpls N. Central-1-030NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Hamilton Southeastern 18. 12, Homestead 10. 13, Lafayette Jeff 6. 13, Indpls Pike 6. 15, Valparaiso 4. 16, Southport 2. 16, Lawrence Central 2. 16, Lawrence North 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. New Palestine(8)1-03003
2. Indpls Cathedral(8)1-02962
3. Decatur Central-1-02325
4. Michigan City-1-02067
5. Whiteland-1-0170NR
6. Castle-1-0118NR
7. Columbus East-0-11061
8. McCutcheon-1-086NR
9. Indpls Roncalli-0-1764
10. Martinsville-1-064NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Zionsville 52. 12, Elkhart Central 24. 13, Bloomington North 12. 14, Kokomo 6. 15, Bloomington South 4. 15, Concord 4. 17, Goshen 2. 17, Lafayette Harrison 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lowell(5)1-0292T1
2. E. Central(10)1-0288T1
3. Ev. Reitz-1-02223
(tie)Ft. Wayne Dwenger-1-02224
5. Mishawaka-1-01625
6. New Prairie-1-01606
7. NorthWood-1-01029
8. Angola-1-0888
9. Ev. Central(1)1-074NR
10. Culver Academy-1-05210

Others receiving votes: 11, S. Bend St. Joseph's 32. 12, Northview 12. 13, Leo 10. 13, Marion 10. 15, Pendleton Hts. 8. 15, Hobart 8. 17, Jasper 4. 17, Mooresville 4. 17, Western 4. 20, Northridge 2. 20, Boonville 2. 20, E. Noble 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ev. Memorial(11)1-0286T1
2. W. Lafayette(5)1-0280T1
3. Indpls Chatard-1-02723
4. Ft. Wayne Luers-1-02144
5. Gibson Southern-1-01927
6. Mishawaka Marian-1-01489
7. Ft. Wayne Concordia-1-080NR
8. Brownstown-1-068NR
9. N. Harrison-1-044NR
(tie)Tri-West-1-044NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Vincennes 26. 12, Indpls Brebeuf 22. 13, Knox 20. 13, Heritage Hills 20. 15, Danville 16. 16, Lawrenceburg 10. 17, Monrovia 6. 17, Andrean 6. 17, Batesville 6.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Southridge(15)1-03181
2. Indpls Scecina(1)1-02742
3. Ev. Mater Dei-1-02463
4. Eastbrook-1-02105
5. Tipton-1-01826
6. Western Boone-1-01727
7. Rensselaer-1-01049
8. Triton Central-1-0868
9. Woodlan-0-1684
10. Cascade-1-022NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Whiting 20. 12, Lapel 18. 13, Paoli 10. 14, Shenandoah 8. 14, N. Newton 8. 14, Centerville 8. 17, Delphi 2. 17, Boone Grove 2. 17, Bremen 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Pioneer(15)1-03181
2. Monroe Central(1)1-02422
3. N. Central (Farmersburg)-1-02183
4. Fountain Central-1-01804
5. Eastern Greene-1-01685
6. Churubusco-1-01486
7. Adams Central-1-098NR
8. Hagerstown-1-058NR
9. Southwood-1-050NR
10. Carroll (Flora)-1-040NR
(tie)Indpls Lutheran-0-1407
 

Others receiving votes: 12, Lafayette Catholic 32. 13, Eastside 26. 13, Attica 26. 13, S. Adams 26. 16, N. Decatur 20. 17, Sheridan 18. 18, W. Washington 14. 19, Anderson Prep Academy 12. 20, LaVille 10. 21, N. Daviess 8. 22, S. Putnam 4. 22, Triton 4.

  
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

