Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 14

Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 14

Miki Djankovich, Hobart

Hobart's Miki Djankovich, right, knocks is one of the top scorer's in the Region.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

PASSING

Player;School;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;127;235;2365;32

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;125;193;2348;24

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;147;264;1902;12

Joe Cimino, Andrean;122;176;1739;24

Riley Johnston, Hobart;97;161;1627;16

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;84;156;1369;10

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;89;155;1362;15

Joey Ondo, River Forest;91;155;1297;14

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;85;175;1253;14

Preston Morris, Wheeler;80;164;1193;12

Giovanni Laurent, Michigan City;80;152;996;7

Luke Neidy, Lake Central;104;176;969;7

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;52;119;850;6

Derek Santiago, Bowman;33;102;838;6

Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;55;125;748;8

Tylee Swopes, Portage;58;111;726;7

Brady Glisic, South Central;49;107;714;8

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;51;100;669;8

Ethan Litavecz, Highland;37;71;498;4

Evan Gilligan, Andrean;41;55;483;7

Will Pettit, Crown Point;50;102;470;3

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;40;64;454;4

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;43;118;439;10

Carson Crowe, Griffith;24;48;424;2

RUSHING

Player;School;Att.;Yds.;TD

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;214;1569;22

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;254;1492;23

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;232;1374;11

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;219;1306;17

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;107;1254;12

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;141;1234;25

Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;152;1104;12

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;116;1076;16

Camajay Terrell, West Side;172;1043;0

Brady Glisic, South Central;152;1015;18

Payton Jordan, West Side;76;1001;5

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;121;960;17

Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;194;907;4

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;107;853;8

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;71;796;17

Tyler Turley, Hobart;129;794;14

Riley Johnston, Hobart;116;782;12

Matthew Walters, Crown Point;104;696;7

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;107;666;11

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;78;631;5

Ryan Marx, Lowell;94;592;9

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;123;555;8

Marc Enslen, Hobart;88;536;7

Terrell Craft, Portage;90;522;3

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;21;512;6

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;88;503;10

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;122;453;9

Aaron Hogan, South Central;51;445;5

Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;56;421;5

Paris Hewlett, Merrillville;26;414;1

Deon Hurn, River Forest;39;414;4

Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;87;410;8

Carson Crowe, Griffith;41;409;5

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;102;401;4

Christian Rios, Highland;47;399;4

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;72;399;1

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;60;374;4

Max Creasbaum, Lake Central;91;368;1

Jakar Gordon, Portage;43;352;1

Tony Madrueno, Whiting;59;351;4

Chase Homoky, Hobart;58;350;5

Preston Morris, Wheeler;51;347;5

Dashawn Moore, Bowman;52;334;1

Ethan Pickering, Chesterton;70;310;2

Jeramiah Ruiz, LaPorte;57;292;3

Brandin Young, South Central;29;288;3

Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;54;287;4

Caden Brann, Wheeler;36;282;3

Brendan Budeselich, Munster;102;273;1

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;52;270;4

Devan Howard, Portage;33;254;2

Tylee Swopes, Portage;97;254;7

Damarion Campbell, Bowman;40;249;2

Ethan Litavecz, Highland;38;243;3

Jonah Tillman, Highland;50;243;3

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;34;236;5

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;23;235;1

Maurion Turks, Lake Station;21;230;2

Ben Bacso, Lake Central;67;219;1

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;34;219;2

Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;22;211;2

Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;55;202;2

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;36;190;1

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;32;178;3

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;15;177;5

RECEIVING

Player;School;Rec.;Yds;TD

Zach Vode, Hobart;54;1042;9

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;42;928;14

Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;31;862;11

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;44;810;9

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;51;739;10

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;61;737;4

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;26;736;6

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;31;571;7

Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;36;546;7

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;38;532;6

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;40;491;8

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;25;414;5

Esau Haynes, Michigan City;30;387;3

Curtis Hosea, River Forest;20;381;5

Devan Howard, Portage;34;372;5

Brendan Carr, South Central;19;367;5

Mitchell McElfresh, Chesterton;22;360;1

Michael Havel-Eriks, Lowell;19;329;4

Richie Otero, Wheeler;20;316;2

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;25;311;4

Savon Harding, River Forest;21;305;3

Paris Hewlett, Merrillville;16;299;3

Diego Garcia, Lake Central;30;293;0

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;21;290;4

Colton Wilkie, Portage;23;283;0

Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;20;276;2

Ravi Fuentes, Calumet Christian;10;267;2

Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;13;261;6

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;14;256;4

Jeramiah Ruiz, LaPorte;10;254;3

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;23;247;1

Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;12;245;2

Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;18;239;0

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;19;231;2

Christian Rios, Highland;17;230;2

Cam Thornton, Andrean;21;225;4

Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;7;219;3

Armani Glass, Merrillville;12;210;2

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;10;208;1

Tony Bartolomeo, Lake Central;22;203;1

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;11;199;2

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;8;194;3

Jonathan Johnson, Crown Point;23;189;1

Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;10;189;3

Ace Henry, Lake Central;18;179;0

Blake Worthington, Valparaiso;12;177;1

Keyon Harris, Lake Central;15;174;1

Mark Enslen, Hobart;11;174;1

Adonis Roberts, Whiting;15;174;1

SCORING

Player;School;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;31;1;0;0;188

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;26;1;0;0;158

Adam Graham, Hanover Central;24;4;0;0;152

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;24;0;0;0;144

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;19;4;0;0;122

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;19;0;0;0;114

Brady Glisic, South Central;18;1;0;0;110

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;17;0;0;0;102

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;15;1;0;0;92

Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;8;0;33;3;90

Miki Djankovich, Hobart;2;0;61;5;88

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;14;1;0;0;86

Tyler Turley, Hobart;14;0;0;0;84

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;13;1;0;0;80

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;13;0;0;0;78

Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;13;0;0;0;78

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;12;0;0;0;72

Riley Johnston, Hobart;12;0;0;0;72

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;8;2;9;2;67

Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;10;3;0;0;66

Zach Vode, Hobart;11;0;0;0;66

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;11;0;0;0;66

Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;11;0;0;0;66

Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;11;0;0;0;66

Liam Shepherd, Valparaiso;0;0;30;11;63

Ryan Marx, Lowell;10;0;0;0;60

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;9;0;0;0;54

Austin Pupek, Merrillville;0;0;51;0;51

Trent Hudspeth, South Central;3;0;29;1;50

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;8;0;0;0;48

Colby Bullock, Chesterton;8;0;0;0;48

Marc Enslen, Hobart;8;0;0;0;48

Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;8;0;0;0;48

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;8;0;0;0;48

Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;7;1;0;0;44

Devan Howard, Portage;7;1;0;0;44

Nicolas Tovar, Andrean;0;0;34;3;43

Tyler Cook, Wheeler;0;0;37;2;43

Matthew Walters, Crown Point;7;0;0;0;42

Tylee Swopes, Portage;7;0;0;0;42

Brandin Young, South Central;7;0;0;0;42

Jackson Syren, Chesterton;0;0;25;5;40

Curtis Hosea, River Forest;6;0;0;0;36

TACKLES

Player;School;Tckls.

Max Warchol, Hanover Central;149

Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;130

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;112

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;100

Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;96

Spencer Barta, Lowell;96

Jaden Browder, LaPorte;90

Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;90

Dane Snemis, Chesterton;89

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;86

Matt Mulligan, South Central;85

Jack Hickey, Lake Central;83

Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;83

Zach Lenaburg, Munster;82

Damarion Campbell, Bowman;81

Deon Hurn, River Forest;81

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;80

Andrew Huizar, South Central;80

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;80

Mark Holder, Boone Grove;78

Zach Vode, Hobart;78

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;77

Devin Sanders, Merrillville;77

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;76

Trevor Shively, Portage;75

Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;74

Cameron Smith, Hobart;72

Tyler McChristian, River Forest;71

Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;70

Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;70

Colton Zablekis, Hanover Central;68

Brady Bernth, LaPorte;68

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;66

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;66

Jayden Lynon, Andrean;65

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;65

Jake Simpson, Hobart;65

Jose Alvarez, River Forest;65

Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;63

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;63

Carter Schuster, Lake Central;63

Bobby Babcock, Hobart;62

Dennis Hurn, River Forest;62

Ryan Flores, Hobart;61

Caleb Girard, South Central;60

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;59

Aiden McNeil, Valparaiso;59

Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;58

Reilly Granger, Crown Point;58

Dylan Riley, South Central;58

Tyler Feddeler, Kankakee Valley;57

Brandin Young, South Central;57

Anthony Mitchell, Merrillville;56

Edward Akins, Merrillville;55

Alec Castillo, Munster;55

Colin Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;55

Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;55

Daniel O’Shea, Andrean;54

Reec Ison, Lowell;54

Marc Gray, LaPorte;54

Jacob Oehman, South Central;54

Kyler Newcom, Lowell;53

Caleb Miranda, Lowell;52

A’veyawn Madry, Merrillville;52

Corey Hill, Portage;52

Patrick McLaughlin, Chesterton;51

Christian Rios, Highland;50

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;50

Brock Pikelis, Boone Grove;49

Mason Elizondo, Portage;49

Dhmari Wright, Andrean;48

Brant Westphal, Chesterton;48

Jacob Lopez, Crown Point;48

Jordan Steinhiser, LaPorte;48

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;47

Jose Fuentes, Calumet Christian;47

Jonathan Mollencupp, Wheeler;46

Shane Schmidt, Crown Point;45

Hayden Trutko, South Central;45

James Kelly, Hanover Central;44

Kaleb Davidson, Portage;44

Adrian Barrera, Crown Point;43

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;43

Haidyn McLamb, Hobart;43

Dierre Kelly, Merrillville;43

Tyler Wellman, Lake Central;42

Devon Davis, Merrillville;42

Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;42

Aaron Hogan, South Central;42

Dylan Kwiatkowski, Valparaiso;42

SACKS

Player;School;Sacks

Max Warchol, Hanover Central;12

Dierre Kelly, Merrillville;9.5

Jayden Lynon, Andrean;9

Bobby Babcock, Hobart;9

Ravi Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;7

Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;7

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;6

Zach Dodson, Kankakee Valley;6

Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;5.5

Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;5.5

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;5

Francisco Tamez, Bowman;5

Edward Atkins, Merrillville;5

Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;5

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;5

Ray Ambassi, Lowell;4.5

Riley Bank, Lowell;4.5

Cameron Smith, Hobart;4

Jaden Browder, LaPorte;4

Kyler Newcom, Lowell;4

Jaden Marsh, Andrean;3

Ryan Walsh, Andrean;3

Dhmari Wright, Andrean;3

Max Drinski, Boone Grove;3

Logan Goshman, Boone Grove;3

Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;3

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;3

Ayden Winston, Bowman;3

Nikola Paic, Crown Point;3

Leonardo Luviano, Highland;3

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;3

Jordan Magee, Merrillville;3

Deon Hurn, River Forest;3

Trey Gibson, Wheeler;3

David Horgash, Wheeler;3

Kole Hutcheson, Wheeler;3

INTERCEPTIONS

Player;School;INTs

Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;7

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;6

Nicky Flesher, Andrean;4

Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;4

Ryan Tinnel, Kankakee Valley;4

Reec Ison, Lowell;4

Devon Davis, Merrillville;4

Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;3

Judah Tolbert, Bowman;3

Tyler Turley, Hobart;3

Jaden Browder, LaPorte;3

Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;2

Andrew Van Rys, Boone Grove;2

Josh Fuentes, Calumet Christian;2

Dane Snemis, Chesterton;2

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;2

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;2

Connor Cervantes, Griffith;2

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;2

Kyren Abbott, Highland;2

Riley Johnston, Hobart;2

Julian Ruiz, Hobart;2

Cameron Smith, Hobart;2

Josh Tejeda, Hobart;2

Zach Vode, Hobart;2

Parker Welty, Lake Central;2

Tommy Kinder, Lake Station;2

Marc Gray, LaPorte;2

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;2

Cody Caschetta, Lowell;2

Kyler Newcom, Lowell;2

Anthony Mitchell, Merrillville;2

Kennon Tucker, Michigan City;2

Savon Harding, River Forest;2

Kaleb Short, River Forest;2

Xavier Taylor, River Forest;2

Piere Hill, Portage;2

Dylan Hale, South Central;2

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;2

Based on information reported to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Updates may be emailed to johnnygorches@yahoo.com or MUNsports@lee.net.

