Area prep football statistics, 2020 Week 4

PASSING
Player;School;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;49;83;1079;16
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;54;103;773;4
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;45;70;702;6
Joey Ondo, River Forest;46;76;624;5
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;37;64;577;0
Luke Neidy, Lake Central;53;81;552;4
Giovani Laurent, Michigan City;31;56;484;6
Joe Cimino, Andrean;35;57;479;7
Preston Morris, Wheeler;36;69;456;4
Tylee Swopes, Portage;30;51;396;4
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;28;45;384;4
Riley Johnston, Hobart;28;55;382;4
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;24;34;302;4
Cameron Stojancevich, Lowell;22;46;301;3
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;18;37;297;1
Brady Glisic, South Central;18;42;288;4
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;14;37;264;1
Will Pettit, Crown Point;31;65;229;1
Evan Gilligan, Andrean;21;28;168;3
Payton Jordan, West Side;7;24;125;2
RUSHING
Player;School;Att.;Yds.;TD
Payton Jordan, West Side;46;645;5
Matthew Walters, Crown Point;80;510;5
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;86;494;3
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;60;487;7
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;77;453;6
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;48;434;7
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;48;433;1
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;32;403;0
Marc Enslen, Hobart;69;373;5
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;48;369;3
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;24;341;5
Brady Glisic, South Central;52;330;7
Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;59;306;7
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;31;292;5
Cameron Tymm, Calumet Christian;48;280;2
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;50;274;5
Ryan Marx, Lowell;38;264;5
Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;37;232;4
Tylee Swopes, Portage;70;227;6
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;14;220;1
Max Creasbaum, Lake Central;54;211;1
Jakar Gordon, Portage;31;206;0
Deon Hurn, River Forest;19;204;2
Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;52;202;1
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;51;195;6
Aaron Hogan, South Central;18;193;2
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;25;178;1
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;26;169;2
Jermaine Mead Jr., Portage;40;169;2
Lazaros Crenshaw, Munster;64;157;2
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;18;154;2
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;33;145;3
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;8;140;1
Brandin Young, South Central;10;140;2
Joey Hennessy, Lowell;28;139;0
Preston Morris, Wheeler;21;138;1
Ethan Pickering, Chesterton;27;136;0
Jacob Oehman, South Central;22;129;1
Colby Bullock, Chesterton;30;127;2
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;16;127;0
Riley Johnston, Hobart;36;122;3
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;24;121;1
Mark Holder, Boone Grove;26;111;1
Tommy Burbee, Valparaiso;25;107;2
Kaydarious Jones, Michigan City;7;105;1
RECEIVING
Player;School;Rec.;Yds;TD
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;22;624;9
Colby Bullock, Chesterton;21;298;1
Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;20;278;3
Richie Otero, Wheeler;12;218;1
Diego Garcia, Lake Central;21;210;0
Esau Haynes, Michigan City;12;209;3
Nick Flesher, Andrean;10;205;2
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;11;191;3
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;10;190;3
Zach Vode, Hobart;14;186;1
Peyton McIntosh, Lake Station;9;183;1
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;16;179;4
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;11;166;1
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;11;162;3
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;12;160;0
Mitchell McElfresh, Chesterton;12;155;0
Eddie Goff, Hanover Central;5;148;1
Savon Harding, River Forest;11;144;1
Omarion Hatch, Michigan City;5;140;2
Michael Eriks, Lowell;11;138;1
Ace Henry, Lake Central;12;133;0
Caleb Swallow, Kankakee Valley;9;130;0
Ryan Tinnel, Kankakee Valley;3;119;2
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;3;112;0
Ricky Hall, Valparaiso;4;110;0
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;11;110;1
Armani Glass, Merrillville;10;105;1
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;5;105;2
Tyler Feddeler, Kankakee Valley;5;95;1
Keyon Harris, Lake Central;9;97;1
Tony Bartolomeo, Lake Central;7;94;0
Curtis Hosea, River Forest;7.91;0
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;8;90;0
Xavier Taylor, River Forest;7;89;0
Marcus Hardy, Merrillville;4;86;2
De’John Wright, River Forest;7;74;1
Grant Comstock, Valparaiso;2;65;1
SCORING
Player;School;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;10;0;0;0;60
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;9;0;0;0;54
Brady Glisic, South Central;7;1;0;0;44
Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;7;0;0;0;42
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;7;0;0;0;42
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;7;0;0;0;42
Adam Graham, Hanover Central;6;2;0;0;40
Tylee Swopes, Portage;6;0;0;0;36
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;5;0;0;0;30
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;5;0;0;0;30
Matthew Walters, Crown Point;5;0;0;0;30
Marc Enslen, Hobart;5;0;0;0;30
Eli Carden, Kankakee Valley;5;0;0;0;30
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;5;0;0;0;30
Ryan Marx, Lowell;5;0;0;0;30
Payton Jordan, West Side;5;0;0;0;30
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;4;0;0;0;24
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville;4;0;0;0;24
Jonathon Flemings, Michigan City;4;0;0;0;24
Omarrion Hatch, Michigan City;4;0;0;0;24
Devan Howard, Portage;4;0;0;0;24
Dom Ditola, Andrean;3;1;0;0;20
Blaze Cano, Hanover Central;3;1;0;0;20
Savon Harding, River Forest;3;1;0;0;20
Trent Hudspeth, South Central;2;0;8;0;20
Nick Flesher, Andrean;3;0;0;0;18
Kaleb Foutz, Calumet Christian;3;0;0;0;18
Riley Johnston, Hobart;3;0;0;018
Esau Haynes, Michigan City;3;0;0;0;18
Liam Shepherd, Valparaiso;0;0;6;4;18
Evan Hartman, Andrean;0;0;14;1;17
Jacob Oehman, South Central;2;2;0;0;16
Austin Pupek, Merrillville;0;0;13;0;13
Andrew Oleksiuk, Michigan City;0;0;6;0;13
TACKLES
Player;School;Tackles
Max Warchol, Hanover Central;51
Jack Hickey, Lake Central;50
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;48
Carter Schuster, Lake Central;42
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;42
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;41
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;41
Andrew Huizar, South Central;41
Matt Mulligan, South Central;41
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;38
Tyler McChristian, River Forest;38
Spencer Barta, Lowell;37
Jose Alvarez, River Forest;36
Cameron Smith, Hobart;35
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;33
Zach Lenaburg, Munster;33
Jaden Browder, LaPorte;32
Caleb Girard, South Central;32
Dylan Riley, South Central;32
Bobby Babcock, Hobart;30
Deon Hurn, River Forest;30
Gage Stowers, Kankakee Valley;29
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;29
Reilly Granger, Crown Point;28
Jacob Lopez, Crown Point;28
Tyler Feddeler, Kankakee Valley;28
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;28
Adrian Barrera, Crown Point;27
Joey Kroledge, Lake Station;27
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;28
Mason Elizondo, Portage;27
Brandin Young, South Central;27
Brock Pikelis, Boone Grove;26
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;25
Trevor Shively, Portage;25
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;24
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;24
Cody Caschetta, Lowell;24
Dylan Dingman, Valparaiso;24
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;24
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;23
Sam Long, Lake Central;23
Jonathan Mollencupp, Wheeler;23
Davian Lira, Crown Point;22
Gannon Howes, Hanover Central;22
Colton Zablekis, Hanover Central;22
Tyler Wellman, Lake Central;22
Ayden Hernandez, River Forest;22
Nikola Paic, Crown Point;21
Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley;21
Parker Welty, Lake Central;21
Brady Bernth, LaPorte;21
Jayden Lynon, Andrean;20
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;20
Brant Westphal, Chesterton;20
Jeff Deckard, Lake Station;20
Troy Llewellyn, LaPorte;20
Corey Hill, Portage;20
RJ Smith, Boone Grove;19
Shane Schmidt, Crown Point;19
Marc Gray, LaPorte;19
Jae Blank, Lowell;19
Reec Ison, Lowell;19
Devin Sanders, Merrillville;19
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;18
Mateo Cortez, Lake Central;18
Armond Earving, Lake Central;18
Brandon Oszust, Lake Central;18
Brennan Balka, LaPorte;18
Robbie Kiner, LaPorte;18
Kyler Newcom, Lowell;18
Alec Castillo, Munster;18
Cesar Cardenas, River Forest;18
Dennis Hurn, River Forest;18
Hayden Trutko, South Central;18
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;17
Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;17
Liam Begley, Crown Point;17
Grant Stowers, Kankakee Valley;17
Edward Akins, Merrillville;17
Kennon Tucker Jr., Michigan City;17
Aaron Hogan, South Central;17
Cory Davis, Wheeler;17
Tyler Schmidt, Wheeler;17
Brandon Bolin, Chesterton;16
Patrick McLaughlin, Chesterton;16
Aidan Padilla, Hanover Central;16
Cade Capps, Kankakee Valley;16
Samuel Dumbsky, Lowell;16
Hayden Dwornik, Michigan City;16
Julius Hearns, Portage;16
Devin Sanders, South Central;16
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;16
Anthony Cawby, Wheeler;16
SACKS
Player;School;Sacks
Max Warchol, Hanover Central;5
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;4
Zane Rayson, Boone Grove;4
Bobby Babcock, Hobart;4
Riley Bank, Lowell;3.5
Cameron Smith, Hobart;3
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;3
Trey Gibson, Wheeler;3
Jeff Deckard, Lake Station;2.5
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;2
Jayden Lynon, Andrean;2
Ryan Walsh, Andrean;2
Dhmari Wright, Andrean;2
Max Drinski, Boone Grove;2
Logan Goshman, Boone Grove;2
RJ Smith, Boone Grove;2
Jackson Fleming, Chesterton;2
Liam Begley, Crown Point;2
Reilly Granger, Crown Point;2
Nikola Paic, Crown Point;2
Jaden Browder, LaPorte;2
Dierre Kelly, Merrillville;2
Aaron Thompson, Merrillville;2
William Buskirk, Michigan City;2
Tyler McChristian, River Forest;2
Cooper Jones, Valparaiso;2
INTERCEPTIONS
Player;School;INTs.
Nate Hilty, Boone Grove;3
Reec Ison, Lowell;3
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;2
Riley Johnston, Hobart;2
Zach Vode, Hobart;2
Ryan Tinnel, Kankakee Valley;2
Kaleb Short, River Forest;2
Piere Hill, Portage;2
Dylan Hale, South Central;2
Based on information reported to the Times of Northwest Indiana. Updates may be emailed to johnnygorches@yahoo.com or MUNsports@lee.net.
