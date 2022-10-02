As regular season winds down, Andrean QB Billy Henry has found his groove

MUNSTER — For those who have followed Andrean football over the years, Friday night could have brought back memories of a player from the past who used to wreck defenses on a weekly basis.

Zack Merrill, who wore No. 7, was Andrean's quarterback in 2017-2018, earning all-state honors among the numerous awards he garnered during his time at 5959 Broadway.

In 2022, Andrean has a quarterback with nearly the exact same build, arm strength and decision-making ability and it's not who everyone thinks after last year's Class 2A state title victory.

Back in Week 1, incumbent starting QB Scott Ballentine, a junior, suffered an injury during the first quarter of a 27-7 loss to Times No. 2 Merrillville. So the Niners turned to senior Billy Henry, who had thrown just 11 passes the year prior.

"I wound up crying after the game because we lost," Henry said. "I was a little more nervous and wasn't mentally prepared to come in because you don't want or expect anyone to get hurt."

The next week, Henry had the daunting task of making his first career start against Times No. 1 and undefeated Crown Point, which has allowed just 14 points per game this year.

While the Class 2A No. 2 59ers lost the game 28-18, Henry threw for 249 yards on 28-of-34 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I felt more relaxed because I broke down more film and the playbook more," he said. "The Monday of Crown Point week is when I felt more locked in."

When asked if Henry, who also wears No. 7, plays like Merrill, Andrean coach Chris Skinner was surprised.

"You know, I never really thought about it like that," he said. "We've always known Billy has had talent. And because we have a pretty complicated scheme, there's a learning process like when to pull the ball or when to throw it because the quarterback has to make a decision on every play."

Senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen praised his quarterback and said because of Henry's abilities, he is able to have the season he has had thus far.

"Billy has always been an athlete able to sling it and run it and all he needed to do was get the playbook down," said Bowen, who caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Henry. "Because of his versatility, he is able to help me open things up on the inside and is in the top one or two in quarterbacks I've played with."

Henry threw for 305 yards and four TDs on 21-of-27 passing in his team's 44-0 shutout win over Munster on Friday night.

Andrean (5-2, 3-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference) has now won five straight and is peaking at the right time with the postseason coming up in three weeks.

Henry rated his comfort level at a high clip now that the season has progressed, and he doesn't feel any added pressure leading a team that just won a state title a year ago.

"I feel like it's at a nine or 10 now," said Henry. "We've opened up the playbook a lot more and I don't feel any extra pressure because we have the best coaching staff in Northwest Indiana."