Ayden Silver thriving in all three phases for River Forest

HOBART — Learning from his head coach, who was also a star quarterback in high school, Ayden Silver is set to have a standout year under center in his first year at quarterback for the River Forest Ingots.

Silver, who was the Ingots starting outside linebacker as a freshman last year, came into this season training for a whole new position on the opposite side of the ball. Understanding that he never took a snap at the quarterback spot before, Silver wanted to come into this season as prepared as he could and so far, the results speak for themselves.

In Week 2, Silver rushed for three touchdowns in Ingots' 37-0 win against Boone Grove and followed that up in Week 3 against Lake Station, going 6-of-11 for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards and one touchdown on four carries. In just three starts, Silver has showed his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, but head coach Demetri Bianco said it’s good to see the progression of Silver passing the ball in such a short amount of time.

“The strides he’s made in his throwing really showed against Lake Station because in the first two games, we relied on his legs, but in the first half of this game, he lit it up with his arm,” Bianco said. “That shows a lot about where he’s started from the summer to where he is now.”

Silver, who goes by the nickname “Turtle” that was given to him by his mother and aunt, spent the entire offseason transitioning from an outside linebacker to a quarterback, studying plays and reading defenses from a quarterback's perspective. His responsibilities don’t just stop at quarterback, as Silver also plays safety on defense and returns kickoffs on special teams.

Silver said when Bianco approached him about the opportunity to be the starting quarterback, he told him that he had the playmaking and athleticism to lead the team. Bianco also felt Silver’s athleticism was too impactful to only be displayed at the quarterback position, and began allowing him to return kickoffs and play safety for more than half the snaps.

“Turtle is arguably our best athlete so it’s very tough to keep him off the field defensively,” Bianco said. “He’s got instincts and with him on the field at all times, he’s able to thrive.”

One of the reasons Bianco has so much faith in the system and playing Silver at multiple positions on the field is because Bianco played an identical role at Andrean High School. Graduating in 2011, Bianco played quarterback, running back, safety and special teams in his final year with the 59ers.

Running a similar offense to what Bianco did, Silver said it’s great to be coached by a coach that has been in his shoes at some point in time. He said Bianco challenging him to play safety and return kickoffs allows him to see the game from other vantage points that will only make him a better quarterback.

“When I play safety I anticipate and read what the other team is going to do in certain situations so when I play quarterback, it helps me understand how everyone is going to move in certain predicaments,” said Silver. “I see what works and what doesn’t so I know what to do when I’m behind center. Coach pretty much knows everything that’s going to come my way to because he’s done it before so he helps me prepare a lot as well.”

Transitioning from a defensive-minded player to now analyzing the game from all angles, Silver said he couldn’t be happier with where things are right now, especially after a big cross town rival win over Lake Station.

After the 3-0 start to the season, Silver said the team has some big goals set that they’re trying to reach that look more and more attainable playing as well as they are at this moment.

“We’re trying to go undefeated this year and we really want to go for the sectional championship after that,” Silver said. “Anything can happen and it’s one game at a time, but we really want that sectional trophy.”

