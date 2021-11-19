Ballentine brothers' practice pays off, clinching Andrean's state berth with win at Eastside

BUTLER — Scott Ballentine ran to the sideline and told Andrean coach Chris Skinner exactly what play he wanted and exactly where he wanted the ball to go.

Then the sophomore quarterback went out and did it.

With the 59ers one first down away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, Ballentine connected with his brother Robby on a 17-yard completion, sending Andrean to a 17-14 win over Eastside in Friday night’s Class 2A semistate championship game.

“This is our go-to play,” Scott said. “We’ve hit it so many times. We did it against Hobart. We did it against Crown Point. ‘Coach, let’s run it, we’ve got this.’ I knew it was the right move as soon as it was called.”

The 59ers (11-3) comfortably led 17-0 going into the fourth quarter behind a punishing defense that limited Eastside quarterback Laban Davis to just 1 rushing yard through the first three quarters. The senior came into the game with 2,152 yards on the ground and another 1,571 passing yards.

“He’s certainly a Mr. Football candidate,” Skinner said. “We knew he was a little more dangerous with his legs, so that’s what we were committed to focusing on. Credit to our defensive linemen and linebackers. What a defensive performance.”