Ballentine brothers' practice pays off, clinching Andrean's state berth with win at Eastside

BUTLER — Scott Ballentine ran to the sideline and told Andrean coach Chris Skinner exactly what play he wanted and exactly where he wanted the ball to go.
Then the sophomore quarterback went out and did it.
With the 59ers one first down away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium, Ballentine connected with his brother Robby on a 17-yard completion, sending Andrean to a 17-14 win over Eastside in Friday night’s Class 2A semistate championship game.
“This is our go-to play,” Scott said. “We’ve hit it so many times. We did it against Hobart. We did it against Crown Point. ‘Coach, let’s run it, we’ve got this.’ I knew it was the right move as soon as it was called.”
The 59ers (11-3) comfortably led 17-0 going into the fourth quarter behind a punishing defense that limited Eastside quarterback Laban Davis to just 1 rushing yard through the first three quarters. The senior came into the game with 2,152 yards on the ground and another 1,571 passing yards.
“He’s certainly a Mr. Football candidate,” Skinner said. “We knew he was a little more dangerous with his legs, so that’s what we were committed to focusing on. Credit to our defensive linemen and linebackers. What a defensive performance.”
Davis could only be held in check for so long. The game turned on the first play of the fourth quarter when Andrean tight end Eddie Bastardo fumbled a catch leading to a 32-yard touchdown return from Eastside’s Carsen Jacobs. The Blazers (13-1) stopped Andrean on fourth down on the next possession before Davis marched 64 yards down the field in nine plays to bring Eastside within 17-14 with just over five minutes remaining.
“Our boys kept their composure,” Skinner said. “The momentum swung pretty hard, but our boys were still in control.”
Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen helped push the 59ers across midfield, taking valuable minutes off the clock as Eastside began burning through its timeouts. Andrean’s momentum finally stalled with under two minutes remaining and the 59ers faced a fourth down from the Eastside 35-yard line. The Blazers called their final timeout and the Ballentines called their favorite route.
“In the summer we went out to a field by our house and ran routes so many times,” Robby Ballentine said. “We ran through every route in the route tree and that’s our favorite route. (Scott) came to the sideline, he wanted it and I agreed. When it came down to it, it just worked.”
The pair had connected earlier in the game on a 55-yard touchdown that gave Andrean a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Robby finished the night with three catches for 96 yards while Scott added a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to extend Andrean’s lead. When it came down to it, their biggest play of the night didn’t result in points, but resulted in a trip to Indianapolis.
“I caught the ball and when the whistles blew, I said ‘Let’s go to the dome baby!’” Robby said. “There’s no feeling like it.”