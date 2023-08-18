VALPARAISO — Big plays. Big plays. Big plays.

That was the Achilles Heel for Valparaiso on Friday in its 38-21 loss to Penn.

“We’ve got to stop the big play,” Vikings head coach Bill Marshall said. “When we look at it, we have more returning starters on offense and had less on defense. It was our inability to adjust in the moment and that’s what it boiled down to.”

The Kingsmen’s (1-0) offense managed six plays of 30 yards or more. Two were 80-yard runs immediately following Valparaiso (0-1) scores.

Routinely it was Penn quarterback Nolan McCullough finding space on option runs or scrambling out of a broken pocket to burn the Vikings for big chunks of yardage. The Kingsmen QB finished with 155 yards and a touchdown through the air and 182 yards and two scores on the ground.

McCullough opened the scoring by making the most of a third down and long, picking up 30 yards for a 6-0 lead.

Despite the big plays, Valparaiso’s offense continued to respond. A 40-yard pass set up a Justin Clark touchdown run to make it 7-6 and a 29-yard touchdown strike to Scotty Bradney as time expired on the first half put the Vikings in front again, 14-12.

However, in the second half Valpo’s defense struggled to get the Kingsmen off the field. A three-play drive by Penn out of the half, a 47-yard Julian Stokes TD reception and an 80-yard scamper by McCullough in the third quarter saw Penn take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“It’s the little things that came back to haunt us. We just need to execute,” Valparaiso tackle and Toledo signee Matt Hofer said. “Luckily it’s just game one of the season.”

It’s a familiar spot for the defending Class 5A champion Vikings. Last season, Valparaiso opened the year with a 35-6 thumping at the hands of Penn. While the team can take solace in knowing the loss won’t doom the season, Hofer and Co. aren’t going to rest on those laurels either.

“There’s no doubt in my mind (we can respond to the loss), but last year happened and that’s in the past,” Hofer said. “This is the 2023 season. We have new starters, new seniors. This is our year just to make a mark.

“We’re not worried about the playoffs, we’re worried about Andrean. That’s our worry tonight, tomorrow and this whole week.”

While big plays proved the difference for Penn, Valparaiso’s offense wasn’t without chunk yardage of its own. On top of Clark’s 29-yard touchdown pass, the Vikings senior also connected for passes of 40 and 47 yards on the evening. Running back Travis Davis ripped off a 16-yard run that saw him slip two defenders in the backfield before sprinting outside and stiff arming the Kinsmen defender trying to tackle him so hard, the would-be tackler’s helmet came off.

“When we got five yards, four yards, three yards on first down, that was great,” Hofer said. “What didn’t work was little mistakes, not communicating, going to the wrong guy. A lot of little things.”

Clark finished with 123 yards in the air, two scores and two interceptions as well as 48 yards and a score on the ground.

Davis toted the ball 24 times, tallying 98 yards.

“We’ve got two avenues we can go down,” Marshall said. “We can sit and we can weep and we can wallow or we can go ahead and get back up, pull our pants back up and do what we need to do.

“We know we’re capable of doing it, it’s whether or not this group wants to buy into those things. And I think they do.”

PHOTOS: Valparaiso hosts Penn in football