VALPARAISO — A headline or Tweet reading “coach Bill Marshall leads Valparaiso to 2019 IHSAA Class 5A football state finals” would have added another layer of confusion amid the chaos that ensued at the end of 2017 and early on into 2018.
Marshall served as interim coach for Valpo’s 2017 sectional loss to Penn following Dave Coyle’s resignation. Marshall’s position proved to be temporary when Steven Mueller took over the permanent role, but Marshall once again took over for good when Mueller resigned less than a month after accepting the job.
Unlikeliness aside, Marshall proudly stood on Viking Field on Friday posing for photos with family members in front of a scoreboard that showed Valparaiso as 10-7 semistate champions over Fort Wayne Dwenger. He’ll lead the Vikings in a fight against New Palestine for a state championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’s all about the kids,” Marshall said postgame. “It’s all about the kids. That’s what it is. They’ve been through so much, and really to see them on the high end and (making) the road down to state is what it’s all about.”
Marshall has plenty of credit to give whether it be to his defensive players who combined to allow just nine points per game or an offense that continues to rely on junior running back Tommy Burbee and his 1,647 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season for stability.
Ask the Vikings players, and they pass credit right back to their coach.
“Coach Marshall made the best program we could have here,” senior offensive lineman Ben Scott said. “He’s the best coach I ever had … I don’t know, but he pumps us up some way. It just gets to your heartstrings.”
The proof is in the results. Marshall took the sectional loss as interim coach and then lost to Penn and Mishawaka to begin the 2018 season but is 23-1 since. The lone loss came to Carmel in the 2018 Class 6A semistate.
The players buy into Marshall, Burbee said, because Marshall buys into them. When Marshall or his players describe the Valparaiso culture they talk about family.
“He’s more than a coach,” Burbee said. “He’s another father to us. He’s a father of this team. It’s more than him just yelling plays at us to do. It’s him heart-to-heart when we’re having problems. It’s heart-to-hearts with us when we run plays and we need extra motivation.”
Marshall and his No. 2-ranked Vikings now go to work preparing for their toughest challenge this year to date in No. 1 and defending state champion New Palestine (13-0). The Dragons and their high-powered offense beat Bloomington South 45-0 to advance to the state finals and have an average margin of victory of 42.3 points for the season.
New Palestine features senior running back Charlie Spegal, who owns the IHSAA career rushing record and has more than 10,000 yards for his career. Those sorts of numbers turn heads, and Marshall said he’d have his team ready.
“We have to go stop Charlie Spegal,” Marshall said. “That’s where we’re at. They’re a tremendous team and tremendously well coached. We’re going to relish this (semistate win) for a little bit, but then we’re going to get right back to work.”