Mark Rowland was ahead of schedule. And scared.

Just two weeks into Rowland’s 2021 freshman season Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski tabbed Rowland to be his starting quarterback. Kukulski didn’t want to. It was by necessity. The Wolves realized early on in their opening game that season their 5-foot-10, 145-pound newbie was the best option ahead of two kids they’d planned on using.

“You grow up quick,” Rowland said, recalling those first few weeks. His listed height and weight were generous. He did enough in practice to earn the approval of his teammates but commanding respect at quarterback as one of the smallest and newest players in the huddle felt out of place.

Kukulski feared for the worst every time Rowland dropped back to pass.

“I took deep breaths a lot that season,” Kukulski said.

Kukulski is thankful now to have a third-year starter taking snaps for a revitalized Boone Grove team seemingly on the rise in the new-look Greater South Shore Conference. After navigating growing pains that first year Rowland set program records for completions (174), passing yards (2,064), passing touchdowns (25) and completion percentage (57%) for a single season as a sophomore.

“I feel very, very strong and very optimistic,” Rowland said. “My freshman year I played scared. Sophomore year I saw how much I could improve. Now I’m feeling great going into my junior year and hopefully building toward my senior year.”

That building has included a physical transformation that’s been part maturation and part weight room commitment. Rowland has grown into a 6-foot-1 frame and now plays closer to 175 pounds. His football IQ has been there from the jump, Kukulski said, but unlocking another level of potential that’s attracted college looks comes down to how Rowland manages to move on the field.

“Because of his knowledge as he’s gotten bigger and stronger he’s been able to correct a lot of the fundamental things maybe he was getting away with,” Kukulski said. “He’s confident. It’s not just his athletic ability. He has a maturity that he brings where he controls the huddle when he walks in.”

Kukulski contends Boone Grove has the best receiving corps in The Region. Full stop.

Crown Point transfer Samir Del Rio, a junior, and Rowland are nearly inseparable friends. Del Rio provides a 6-foot frame for Rowland to target. So do seniors Josh Oglesby, Tyler Torbeson and twins Corey and Hunter Noonan.

“These guys are fast,” Kukulski said. “They all run track. They’re big, strong kids. We’re flexing people in and out and not losing a step.”

Boone Grove lost leading receiver Nate Hilty (52 catches, 642 yards) to graduation. Rowland misses him but isn’t concerned.

He’s got options.

“Honestly, I think we’re better,” Rowland said. “This group is better. I’ve trained a lot with them so confidence is really high. They’re just good, man.”

There’s palpable optimism in the air surrounding a Boone Grove program that most recently finished with a winning record in 2019. They’ve gone 8-21 in the three years since including their 3-7 2022 that featured three losses by less than a touchdown. The Wolves’ 46-42 defeat to Calumet in the opening round of Class 3A sectional play stung the most.

That team wasn’t quite ready yet, Rowland said. It was too young and too inconsistent. Mix together a large chunk of returning talent with the buzz of — finally — opening a home stadium up Week 3 against West Side and Boone Grove players and coaches can’t help but feel like they’re on an upswing in a conference seemingly up for grabs.

Hanover Central, the dominant player in the GSSC the last couple of seasons, left for the Northwest Crossroads Conference. Calumet lost its head coach Cody French to Michigan City and is hurting from graduation and transfers. West Side joins the action from the Great Lakes Athletic Conference. And with five new coaches across 10 teams in the mix the 2023 season is posed to be a transitional year for the conference.

“It really is kind of wide open,” Kukulski said. “We like our chances.”

So does Rowland.

“We’ve got to take another step this year,” Rowland said. “I can’t say today we’re going to win automatically because there are a lot of surprises out there. We can play smart. Don’t get cocky. We just need to approach things slowly and then go get after it.”

