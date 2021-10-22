Boone Grove, Hanover Central, South Central open sectionals as winners

Boone Grove used eight different ball carriers and racked up 186 yards of rushing in a 44-7 win over Bishop Noll on Friday at Viking Field in Valparaiso in a Class 2A Sectional 33 opener.

Junior running back Cole Keyser rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolves. Nate Hilty added 29 yards on the ground, while freshman quarterback Mark Rowland completed 4-of-5 passses for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Boone Grove (2-6) scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.

The Wolves also scored one special teams touchdown when Nick Ratkovich covered a fumble in the end zone on a bad punt snap by Bishop Noll. Defensively, Hunter Noonan picked up a fumble and raced 14 yards for a score. Keyser scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards.

“I feel good, especially for my line,” Keyser said. “They blocked really well. We're going to keep moving on. We're finally clicking.”

Rowland tossed TD passes of 34 yards to Daekwon Coleman and 40 yards to Hilty.