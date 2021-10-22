Boone Grove, Hanover Central, South Central open sectionals as winners

Boone Grove used eight different ball carriers and racked up 186 yards of rushing in a 44-7 win over Bishop Noll on Friday at Viking Field in Valparaiso in a Class 2A Sectional 33 opener.
Junior running back Cole Keyser rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolves. Nate Hilty added 29 yards on the ground, while freshman quarterback Mark Rowland completed 4-of-5 passses for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Overcome with emotion after honoring mother who battles breast cancer, Nate Hilty puts on career performance
Boone Grove (2-6) scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.
The Wolves also scored one special teams touchdown when Nick Ratkovich covered a fumble in the end zone on a bad punt snap by Bishop Noll. Defensively, Hunter Noonan picked up a fumble and raced 14 yards for a score. Keyser scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards.
“I feel good, especially for my line,” Keyser said. “They blocked really well. We're going to keep moving on. We're finally clicking.”
Rowland tossed TD passes of 34 yards to Daekwon Coleman and 40 yards to Hilty.
Bishop Noll (1-7) quarterback Willie Feagin completed a 58-yard scoring strike to Holland Harris in the first quarter for its lone score.
Boone Grove advances to play Whiting in the second round.
Concord 35, LaPorte 13: Collin Bergquist's 82-yard touchdown run in the first quarter got LaPorte to its slimmest deficit of the game, 7-6. Concord (9-1) scored the next 28 points before a Brady Bernth 4-yard score cut the lead to 35-13 late in the third quarter of the Class 5A Sectional 10 opener.
Hanover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20: The Wildcats scored six first-half touchdowns in a dominant Class 3A Sectional 25 win. Gunnar Howes opened the scoring with a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown. Gannan Howes matched him on a 56-yard reception from Matt Koontz, which has proven a strong connection. Kyle Haessly added a 4-yard TD run for a 21-0 first quarter lead.
South Central 40, Caston 6: The Satellites (5-3) scored the first 40 points to advance in the Class A Sectional 41 opener. Aaron Hogan scored four touchdowns on runs of 46, 36, 5 and 44 yards. Tony Guevara scored touchdowns of 13 and 30 (receiving) yards.
Hillcrest 26, TF South 23: Ernest Temple ran 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns but South (6-3, 4-2) fell in the South Suburban Blue. Jacob Urdiales added a TD pass to Ethan Pryor for South, which awaits its draw in the Class 7A playoffs. The pairings will be announced Saturday night.
Highlights compiled by Chris Breach, Mike Clark and Times Staff reports. Have a highlight? Email us at MUNSports@lee.net.