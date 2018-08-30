It was a turning point for both sides when Boone Grove and Whiting met last season.
The Wolves’ 19-12 win was the first time Boone Grove beat the Oilers in six meetings. Boone Grove was 0-2 at the time and the victory spurred it to win seven of the next eight games.
“After beating Whiting last year the guys seemed to believe in themselves more and were able to ride that wave throughout the season,” coach Dan Kukulski said.
The Oilers grabbed their surfboards after that game, too. Whiting won it’s next five.
“It was Whiting’s first loss to them, so yes it has been on the minds of players and coaches alike. We try not to put any more emphasis on any one game but the one we are getting ready to play that week,” Whiting coach Jeff Cain said. “With that being said, we do play Boone this week.”
The Oilers and Wolves will meet Saturday night at Valparaiso. Both teams come into the contest at 2-0.
It promises to be an offensive affair, with both sides averaging north of 40 points per game.
“Our line play has been doing well for us, we lost a couple guys and had some spots to fill. The guys have stepped in and really have done a good job,” Kukulski said. “(Junior running back) Brae'ton (Vann) is an exceptional athlete his statistics are a testament to our line play, once he gets into space he can do things to make people miss.”
Vann has 480 yards and eight touchdowns through two games. He averages 17.8 yards per carry.
“We know the running game will be a huge challenge this week and will again look to do our jobs in the defensive scheme,” Cain said. “We will need to play well for the entire ball game.”
Not to be outdone, the Oilers have racked up almost 700 yards on the ground this season. And the Whiting defense held Clark to seven points and Griffith to six.
“Whiting has all 11 guys flying to the ball. The line gets great pressure and forces the QB to adjust,” Kukulski said. “Whiting is and always has been extremely physical, they continue to do what they do and they challenge you to stop them.”
Saturday will likely have ramifications in the Greater South Shore Conference. Both teams expect to be in the conference race until the end.
“We have another quality opponent this week to see where we are at and how we have progressed from last week,” Cain said. “The first two weeks we have made some correctable mistakes and we will be looking to see if that carries over onto the field Saturday night.”