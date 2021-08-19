Breaking down the Duneland Athletic Conference's 2021 football teams

What you should know

Coach Rick Good takes over the program for the school with the largest student body in the area. Lake Central won one DAC game in the last three seasons.

“It’s going to be a process but we’re kind of through that now,” Good said. “Anytime you’re in a tough conference like the Duneland and you happen to not be at the top, there’s work to be done. Other teams with similar resources, similar demographics, similar enrollments, are being successful. It’s harder to climb up in this conference because there are no weeks off.”

Luke Neidy is a returning starting quarterback who will have some familiar faces at the skill positions in running back Max Creasbaum, wide receiver Diego Garcia and H-back Nick Engelhaupt.

“To be able to just hand the keys over to (Neidy) is really a luxury,” Good said. “We’re pretty young everywhere but at the most important position on the field we’ve got at least 10 games (started).”