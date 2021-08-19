Breaking down the Duneland Athletic Conference's 2021 football teams

Chesterton Trojans
Coach: Mark Peterson, ninth year at Chesterton, 15th overall
Last Season: 5-5 (4-2 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: QB Chris Mullen (147-264, 1,902 passing yards, 12 TD, 453 rushing yards, 9 TD), RB Ethan Pickering (310 rushing yards, 2 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB Gage DeMarco (130 tackles), LB Matthew McCracken (96 tackles), DB Dane Snemis (2 interceptions).
What you should know
Any discussion of the Trojans begins with senior quarterback Chris Mullen, the 2019 Times Offensive Player of the Year. He’ll open his third season as the starter under center.
“The caliber of kid that he is even aside from football with character, leadership and all the intangibles, it’s been a great deal of fun and excitement for us as a coaching staff and an entire program to see him grow,” coach Mark Peterson said. “He isn’t afraid to say the things that need to be said. He’s a great leader and really brings other kids along. He’s taken that role as a coach in the huddle.”
The offensive line is a bit of a work in progress but Peterson thinks he’s got five who are up to the task. Running back Ethan Pickering has been limited in camp with an injury.
The defense brings back seven players who have started, led by wrestling state qualifier Gage DeMarco, who was second in the area with 130 tackles last fall. Matthew McCracken next to him and Dane Snemis behind him should make things tough on opposing offenses.
Crown Point Bulldogs
Coach: Craig Buzea, first season at Crown Point, 29th overall
Last season: 3-4 (2-3 DAC).
Top returning offensive player: OL Jack Darlington
Top returning defensive player: DL Niko Paic (3 sacks)
Top returning specials teams player: K/P Sammy Brewer
What you should know
It’s a new era for Crown Point football under new coach Craig Buzea, who hopes to have the Bulldogs competing for DAC titles sooner than later.
“This is going to be a process. We know that. We’re not going to fix everything in one day or one week,” Buzea said. “We’ve got such a young group of guys competing for spots.”
At the start of fall camp, more than a dozen combined freshmen and sophomores were competing for starting roles. All will likely contribute. Freshmen Logan Hadt and Larry Ellison are competing for the quarterback job.
“We have numbers. I don’t know the quality of the depth, but with 110 guys I think you’re going to be able to find some,” Buzea said. “A lot of those 110 guys, this is the first time they’ve played football. We’re going to try to get them up to speed as quickly as we can.”
On special teams, Sammy Brewer’s leg gives Crown Point a weapon most teams won’t have. He hit a 55-yarder during last week’s scrimmage with Penn.
Lake Central Indians
Coach: Rick Good, first season at Lake Central, fourth overall
Last season: 1-9 (0-6 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: QB Luke Neidy (104-176, 969, 7 TD), RB Max Creasbaum (91 carries, 368 yards), WR Diego Garcia (30 receptions, 293 yards).
Top returning defensive players: LB Carter Schuster (66 tackles, 6 tackles for loss), LB Nick Engelhaupt.
What you should know
Coach Rick Good takes over the program for the school with the largest student body in the area. Lake Central won one DAC game in the last three seasons.
“It’s going to be a process but we’re kind of through that now,” Good said. “Anytime you’re in a tough conference like the Duneland and you happen to not be at the top, there’s work to be done. Other teams with similar resources, similar demographics, similar enrollments, are being successful. It’s harder to climb up in this conference because there are no weeks off.”
Luke Neidy is a returning starting quarterback who will have some familiar faces at the skill positions in running back Max Creasbaum, wide receiver Diego Garcia and H-back Nick Engelhaupt.
“To be able to just hand the keys over to (Neidy) is really a luxury,” Good said. “We’re pretty young everywhere but at the most important position on the field we’ve got at least 10 games (started).”
The Indians are focused on getting better and building the foundation of a program, Good said. They’ll try to run the ball with some read option plays and try to keep their defense off the field as much as possible.
LaPorte Slicers
Coach: David Ortiz, first season
Last season: 4-7 (3-4 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: RB Collin Bergquist (232 carries, 1,374 rushing yards, 11 TD), QB RJ Anglin (51-100, 669 passing yards, 8 TD)
Top returning defensive players: LB Gavin Zolvinski (83 tackles)
What you should know
Portage graduate David Ortiz is the new coach of the Slicers. He was the the linebackers and defensive backs coach a year ago for former coach Jeremy Lowery.
LaPorte brings back one of the area’s most productive running backs in Collin Bergquist. The senior ran the ball for over 1,300 yards last season.
There will be a holes to fill on defense, including one the size of leading tackler Jaden Browder was in 2020. Linebacker Gavin Zolvinski does return.
The Slicers had momentum toward the end of last season, winning three of the last five games after opening the season 0-4.
Merrillville Pirates
Coach: Brad Seiss, seventh year at Merrillville, 10th overall
Last season: 10-2 (6-0 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: QB Angel Nelson (125-193, 2,348 yards, 24 TD), RB Lavarion Logan (254 carries, 1,492 yards, 23 TD), OT Theo Sparks.
Top returning defensive players: DL Kenneth Grant.
What you should know
The Pirates didn’t lose to a Region team a year ago, advancing to the semistate in Class 6A. Much of that team graduated but some of the key pieces return.
Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant is a leviathan who will play in the Big Ten next year and may be the most difficult player to block in the area. He’ll eat up double teams. Grant will also play offensive line this year.
Quarterback Angel Nelson threw for more yards than anyone in the Region except Hanover Central’s Blaze Cano. But coach Brad Seiss said Nelson he’ll split time with junior Jaylen Thomas.
“I don’t see it as starter and backup. They’re interchangeable as 1A and 1B,” Seiss said. “Jaylen’s had a good summer and we’re ready to see him contribute.”
Lavarion Logan ran for almost 1,500 yards last year. He’ll be joined in the backfield by Calumet transfer and speedster Justin Marshall. They’ll run behind a line anchored by big tackle Theo Sparks.
Michigan City Wolves
Coach: Phil Mason, sixth season at Michigan City, 21st overall
Last season: 4-3 (2-2 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: QB Giovani Laurent (80-152, 996 passing yards, 7 TD, 287 rushing yards, 4 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB/DE Cornell Branch, LB Kennon Tucker Jr.
What you should know
The pandemic hit Michigan City harder than a lot of other teams last year. The Wolves opened the season 4-1 before an overtime loss to LaPorte. They sat out two weeks before losing to Valparaiso by one score in the sectional opener. Coach Phil Mason believes the full offseason schedule this season did his team a lot of good.
“We spend as much as you can in the summer. Compared to last year, it was great just being around our kids,” Mason said. “Our kids being able to develop and get coaches, for us it’s the most important aspect of our program.
Senior quarterback Gio Laurent fronts the offense behind a line that Mason said has shown a lot of growth. City needs to replace the production of Kaydarious Jones and Jonathon Flemings. Running back Raci’on Anderson and wide receiver Jaden Hart give Laurent some weapons to help with that.
The defense is headlined by a pair of preseason all-state picks in linebacker/end Cornell Branch and linebacker Kennon Tucker Jr.
Portage Indians
Coach: Terry Chestovich, second year at Portage, seventh overall
Last season: 3-7 (2-6 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: RB Terrell Craft (90 carries, 522 yards, 3 TD), WR Devan Howard (34 receptions, 372 yards, 5 TD).
Top returning defensive players: DB Trevor Shively (75 tackles), DL Corey Hill (52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss)
What you should know
Last season got off to a difficult start for the Indians with Coach Terry Chestovich being hired late in the summer. Chestovich has had a chance to install more of his system now and looks to get the ball rolling.
“We’re way further ahead than we were at this point last year,” Chestovich said. “I think we’ve made a lot of strides. We have a leadership group that has done a lot of work and has input in trying to get the program turned around.”
Offensive Coordinator Tony Klimczak, a former head coach at Wheeler, comes over from Calumet. Scott Ormsby moves up to defensive coordinator. Chestovich said the new voices in the coach's room have been beneficial.
Only two starters come back on defense but seven return on offense, led by senior quarterback Josh Bloom. Running back Terrell Craft should provide some punch.
“You can’t hide in the Duneland. Everybody’s going to be good,” Chestovich said. “I’m sure right now a lot of people are counting us out, which is fine. We just have a lot to prove and hopefully we’ll be able to do the things we need to do to be successful.”
Valparaiso Vikings
Coach: Bill Marshall, fourth season
Last season: 8-1 (6-0 DAC)
Top returning offensive players: QB Logan Lockhart (52-119, 850 passing yards, 6 TD, 236 rushing yards, 5 TD), RB Hayden Vinyard (107 carries, 853 rushing yards, 8 TD).
Top returning defensive players: DE Aiden McNeil (59 tackles), DE/LB Mason McMullen (70 tackles)
What you should know
Valparaiso is the most consistent winner in the area, having advanced to at least the semistate in Class 5A each of the last three seasons.
“The old adage is ‘Winning is contagious.’ The more you win, the more you’re going to have kids that will buy in and trust the system,” coach Bill Marshall said. “The big thing for us has been our culture. A winning culture but at the same time the kids know we absolutely care about them.”
Quarterback Logan Lockhart was thrown into the starting roll last season after Maximus Grimes went down with an injury in the first game. He promptly organized a game-winning drive to beat Penn and hasn’t looked back. Lockhart spent the spring and summer playing baseball and training for football simultaneously.
“He’s really just made that position his and it’s been huge for his development,” Marshall said. “He’s stepped up and done a great job.”
The defense has to replace four of the top six tacklers but the entire linebacking corps returns, led by Mason McMullen. Marshall said that group was able to learn from last season’s seniors.