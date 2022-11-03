Broken thumb can't keep Hobart's Cody Johnston off football field

The day was Sept. 26, 2022.

That's when Hobart senior receiver Cody Johnston discovered something may have been seriously wrong with his left hand.

Initially, Johnston thought the injury to his hand wasn't as serious after it got caught in between helmets during a play against Andrean on Sept. 23.

"I thought I just jammed it," Johnston said. "I played the rest of the game and didn't think too much about it."

However, after the swelling went down after three days, Johnston noticed something a little off.

"I noticed that my bone was poking out a little bit," he said. "My parents were more worried about it than me."

It was eventually discovered that Johnston did indeed break his thumb and that's when Johnston got instantly concerned, as did Hobart coach Craig Osika.

"I was scared because I didn't want Cody's spring season to be jeopardized," said Osika, who has led Hobart to its fourth straight sectional title game. "Cody is literally a world-class athlete that has competed for state, championships, national championships and Olympic Trials in the pole vault, so I was panicking for his pole-vault career."

Now one would think that this type of injury isn't as big of a deal for a football player or even a multiple-sport athlete.

However, if you know the name Johnston, you'd know that Cody is fresh off a state title in the pole vault as a junior and of course, a person generally needs their hands at full capacity in the pole vault.

Johnston understandably thought his track and field season would be in trouble in case he was needing surgery.

"I was devastated because the bigger picture for my future is track," Johnston stated.

It doesn't appear that Hobart's leading receiver needs surgery because he only missed one week, a 45-8 win over Kankakee Valley in Week 7.

When asked if Johnston was going to come back he said just two words: "No doubt."

Since he's been back, he's been wearing a splint to protect the hand and in three weeks, he recorded one catch for 6 yards and nine tackles on defense.

"It was rough for a couple weeks trying to get used to it, but now I don't feel anything," Johnston said.

That seemed obvious from his showing in Friday's 42-25 win over Highland in a Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal.

Johnston caught five passes for 105 yards and two second-half touchdowns.

Perhaps his best catch of the night came in Hobart's opening drive, a 30-yard strike from quarterback Noah Ehrlich to set up Trey Gibson's 1-yard TD run.

"More recently he has been using his body to make some catches, but on that one he just went up and got it," Osika said.

With the huge investment that Johnston has in pole vaulting, some may question why he would even come back to football so quickly, or even at all.

Johnston's answered that he's on borrowed time when it comes to playing football, so he wants to relish every moment he can.

"Playing football makes me happy," he said. "I came back for my teammates because I'm not playing football after this year and this team around me motivates me."