Brooke Lindesmith steps into supporting role after missing sophomore season with torn ACL

CROWN POINT — The state's No. 1 team has a new weapon who made her long-awaited debut after missing her sophomore season.
Brooke Lindesmith made her home varsity debut as Crown Point beat Andrean 71-35 on Tuesday. On a night the defending state champs were met with a hero's welcome, the crowd saw, perhaps, a budding star's breakout.
Lindesmith tore her ACL prior to last season, was rehabbing but she wasn't cleared until a day before Crown Point's state championship game.
“I was pretty sad a lot,” Lindesmith said. “Just thinking about it, being at practices and the games, I’d get all teary eyed because I just wished I was out there playing.”
Lindesmith has come a long way from the fateful scrimmage in 2020 when her knee gave out.
On Tuesday, she looked like the piece that could help the Bulldogs launch a serious defense of their title this season. Her scoring ability and athleticism was on display, scoring 17 points to go with six rebounds, several assists, a steal and a block.
“I feel like I’ve had a lot more confidence since summer,” Lindesmith said. “It’s going to be good for the team for me to be confident and not scared like I used to be when I came in my freshman year. I just want to be able to help the team in any possible way. Shots, rebounds, anything.”
Lindesmith tallied six points and seven boards in her first two games — wins over Kankakee Valley, 70-17, and Bishop Noll, 78-26. But going forward, expect her to get plenty of opportunities with teams zeroing in on Jessica Carrothers, an IUPUI recruit, and forward Lilly Stoddard, a Purdue recruit.
“She’s fearless,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. “She plays extremely hard. She’s getting better and better each day as she gets further away from that injury and gets more confidence in her abilities. She’s a gym rat, puts a ton of time into the game of basketball. We see it in practice, but it was great to see it come to fruition in a game.”
Seibert explained that part of his messaging to his team included capitalizing on the space that Carrothers and Stoddard open up. So far, Lindesmith is doing just that, scoring most of her points on feeds from Carrothers or after crashing the offensive glass.
“The more we can space the floor and then attack once that floor’s spaced, she really attacks the basket well,” Seibert said. “She can shoot it from the perimeter, and then she’s a very good on-ball defender. Kind of the whole package of the things we’re looking for to help us.”
Senior forward Nikki Gerodemos said one of Lindesmith’s best qualities on the court is her nose for the ball.
“Definitely her hustle,” Gerodemos said. “Every time I look on the floor, she’s diving for loose balls. She’s getting offensive rebounds. She’s one of the hardest workers I know, and I think that’s something about Brooke that really helps her game and helps us as a team.”
Seibert couldn’t help but laugh when Lindesmith emerged from the locker room and her expression shifted to worry after he told her she had an interview. Her comfort zone is on the court, but she’s slowly showing more of her personality, he said.
“Quiet, unassuming, but when you get to know her, she’s a lot of fun,” Seibert said of his soft-spoken, 5-foot-8 guard. “Goofy. She’s a kid at heart. Her teammates love her. She’s a tremendous, tremendous teammate and I think you can see the confidence continuing to grow with her every time she steps on the floor.”
And humble, too.
Lindesmith was all over the floor on Tuesday, but she talks like she doesn’t deserve her starting role. Future opponents would be wise not to take her at her word.
“Sometimes I get a few offensive layups and shots when I’m wide open,” she said. “I feel like I’m pretty good on defense, anticipating the ball for steals and being there on help side. I get a lot of rebounds, too. The ball just comes right at me and I just get it.”
Game Summary
How Crown Point won: The Bulldogs pressured the 59ers early on in the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-0 lead after Carrothers picked a guard’s pocket and scored on a coast-to-coast layup. Andrean couldn’t hang offensively, relying on 3s that came few and far between.
Impact player: Reigning Times Player of the Year, Carrothers scored a game-high 27 points, grabbing five rebounds with three assists.
Andrean standout: Lauryn Swain nailed a pair of 3s in the second quarter. Andrean couldn’t get much going inside though against Crown Point’s disciplined defense, anchored by Lilly Stoddard down low.
Notable: The win marked the Bulldogs’ first home game since winning the state title in February. Lindesmith scored 17 points, a career-best three games in.
Quotable: “(Jessica Carrothers) is a great player, so when she’s able to attack with the ball and everyone collapses on her — coaches talk about it all the time — we just have to be ready to shoot on the perimeter. I think we did a good job of that tonight.” —Gerodemos on how Carrothers’ playmaking opens up space for the Bulldogs.