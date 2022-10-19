Brothers Trey and Brad Gibson have Hobart football clicking on both sides of the ball

MUNSTER — Imagine it's Groundhog Day but only for a single football play.

That's how it went in Friday night's regular season-ending 35-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win for Times No. 6 Hobart, who has now won three straight games and clinched a share of the NCC title for the second consecutive year with Andrean's loss to Lowell.

The announcer kept calling out Hobart star running back Trey Gibson's name, at least through the first half.

However, Gibson had his No. 3 jersey ripped, so he changed jerseys to No. 34. It may have been a new jersey but it was the same result, even if the announcer mistakenly called out teammate Willy Shearer's name based off some misinformation received in the press box.

One name the announcer kept calling out defensively for Hobart (6-3, 4-1 NCC) was that of junior middle linebacker Brad Gibson, who had two fumble recoveries on Friday night.

Gibson leads the team in tackles and is in the top two in tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

"He's not known as 'Trey's little brother' anymore," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "Brad has done a good job of stepping out of Trey's shadow by becoming his own player defensively."

As Brad was walking to talk to the media, he jokingly yelled out, "It's about time I got my interview."

That's an example of how Brad and Trey are different, according to Brad.

"We are very close but the difference between us is that Trey is super serious and I'm more outgoing," said Brad Gibson.

Outside of football, the two Gibsons often spend time together racing motocross, among other things. The younger Gibson is thankful to have his brother in his life and on the team.

"It's a luxury to have one of the best running backs in the state on your team and he has helped me as much as the other guys on this team," he said.

The younger Gibson has some lofty expectations to live up to since his older brother has decimated Region defenses for four straight years at the running back position.

However, he leads a defense that has allowed just 15 points in its last three games.

Gibson credits coach Eric Schreiber, Jr., who served as the head coach at West Side the past two seasons, guiding the Cougars to a 6-3 record just one year ago.

"He's the best coach I've ever worked with," said Gibson. "He is younger so he knows how to relate to us and he knows where to put us as a group."

Hobart has a tough test in its first round sectional matchup against Times No. 10 and Great Lakes Athletic Conference champions West Side (7-2). The Cougars have won seven straight games behind the area's leading rusher, Camajay Griffin-Terrell.

Gibson and Co. know the challenge that lies ahead.

"We really just have to try and contain him and the other athletes they have," said Gibson. "He's a very quick, shifty runner."

Osika spoke highly of West Side and the season the Cougars have had.

"They've done a lot of good things over there and are building towards something," he said. "On Friday we just have to stay disciplined and get 11 hats to the ball by playing good assignment football."