HIGHLAND — Hanover Central entered a new conference in much the same way it left the last one: By winning decisively enough to force a running clock in the second half.

Junior running back Caiden Verrett and the Times No. 4 Wildcats moved the ball almost at will in a 60-13 win over No. 10 Highland Friday at Zip Sypult Field. It was the program’s first game in the Northwest Crossroads Conference after coming over from the Greater South Shore, where big second-half leads were the norm.

“We’ve been preparing for this for months, since baseball season. I think we did good job coming in here and showcasing what we can really do in the conference,” Verrett said.

The tail back had 173 yards and five scores on only 11 carries. One of those touchdowns was a 36-yard fake punt. One more and he would’ve set a personal record.

Overall, Hanover Central ran for 356 yards. Coach Brian Parker said his team prides itself on being a “fundamentally-sound scoring machine.” It was that, with only one turnover and four penalties.

“60, I didn’t anticipate that,” Parker said. “We ran the ball really well tonight. We executed, had a nice third-down conversion at the end of the second half. I was really happy. Our guys were just sharp, especially offensively.”

Highland looked like it may keep it close early, as the teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Trojans (2-1, 0-1) scored first when Blake Vanek scrambled to his right on a third down and long. He tucked the ball and the Hanover Central defense collapsed, leaving Javier Castillo all alone about 30 yards down field. Vanek found him and Castillo finished off the 66-yard score.

The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) countered almost immediately, though, when Verrett took a 37-yard run into the end zone. Both teams missed the first extra point tries, though, so the score was 6-6.

Highland found paydirt on its next possession with a 6-yard Vanek to Nick Johnsen pass. Then Verrett scored on a 7-yard run. It was 13-13 after 12 minutes.

““The whole theme for the week was to overwhelm them with our tempo, our energy, our physicality,” Parker said. “We played on top of their two early scores and just kind of kept playing. I think we showed halfway through the second quarter that we wore them out a little bit.”

The rest of the night belonged to Hanover Central.

The Wildcats scored three times in the second quarter to lead by 27 at the break. They added a quick score after halftime on a Koontz to Jacob Strominski 5-yard pass. Verrett’s conversion run forced the running clock.

“We’ve got a lot of fight. We’ve got a lot of sophomores and juniors filling in that didn’t play a lot last year and they’ve been doing amazing,” Verrett said. “They bring energy every single day and it’s just great to be around them.”

The loss spoiled Highland's chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2001.

In the fourth quarter, Aleksandra Bastaic carried the ball twice for the Trojans. Bastaic was also a girls state wrestling champion in the spring.

Hanover Central will play Lowell next week, which Parker told his team was “the battle for south Lake County.”

“I think that game is pretty important. I don’t think we’ve ever played them,” Verrett said. “Not being able to play them in high school, I think it’s a pretty big deal. There’s going to be a lot of people there. We just got to show out.”