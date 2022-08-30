 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Calumet junior Terrell Caldwell could be quite a catch

Bowman grad Antonio Pipkin, left, talks with Calumet's Terrell Caldwell during a PUSH football camp in April at Morton High School. Caldwell had a four-touchdown game against West Side on Friday.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Calumet's Terrell Caldwell is fine with letting his speed and ability speak for him.

The 5-foot-10 junior tuned out the noise and put up big numbers — 10 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns — in the Warriors' 52-16 win over West Side on Friday.

Caldwell said there was chatter going on in the days before the game.

“We heard the talk all week so we just wanted to come in and shut them up,” he said. “We beat them with class and it was a great win by our team. I saw opportunities and open lanes and made the best with them, and our team made plays when they could.”

Caldwell led the way for a Calumet offense that piled up 602 yards. He scored twice in helping the Warriors (2-0) open an 18-point halftime lead.

Calumet coach Cody French said he expected West Side to stack the box after watching the Warriors run for more than 300 yards in a Week 1 win over Bowman. That opened up the passing game.

“Terrell is obviously very good and we have two other great receivers," French said. "So if you’re not going to double, we feel like they’re going to have a successful day, regardless of who we’re playing.

"If a team gets caught in single coverage against us, we’re going to those guys. If they’re playing too high, we’ll run the ball. We just have a true, spread mentality and we’re lucky to be skilled at multiple positions on the field.”

Caldwell isn't the only Calumet receiver capable of burning opponents. French also likes the potential of Trent Lococo, Javon Lawerence and Amarion Chandler-Terrell.

It was a productive offseason for Caldwell, who said he spent all summer improving his footwork to become quicker on the field. Working with his seven-on-seven coaches, Caldwell said he has a new ceiling he hopes to reach.

“I want to keep getting better so I’ve been working on my routes because they weren’t the greatest last year,” Caldwell said. “I just wanted to get my routes and my hands down. I’ve been getting my mind right as well. I could still do more blocking, but that can always be fixed. I’m going to continue to improve.”

French, in his second season with the Warrriors, also has seen Caldwell's leadership skills improve.

This could be a big year on the recruiting front as well for Caldwell. He has a gameday visit with Louisville this fall, and French said the coaching staff has to continue to put players in positions to succeed so they can receive the recruitment opportunities they deserve.

“Terrell works extremely hard, he loves the game and he’s committed to getting better every single day,” French said. “He’s a good leader for us and is just a top-notch player.

"He’s got high-end speed that everybody notices and we know teams are going to game-plan for him, but we’ll keep finding ways to get him the ball. Hopefully his recruiting continues to pick up because he deserves it.”

