Calumet's Andrew Marcum and his gunslinger mentality have the Warriors off to a hot start

CALUMET TWP. — Last year, the narrative for the Calumet Warriors offense remained the same.

It was the combination of running backs Mario Price and Anthony Ponce who accounted for nearly 49 percent of the team's offensive production and they combined for 70 percent of the production in the backfield.

The Warriors (4-0, 1-0 Greater South Shore Conference) also netted 906 passing yards for the entire season.

However, there's a different tune and look in 2022, mainly because of the emergence of senior quarterback Andrew Marcum.

Marcum finished 12 for 16 with 285 passing yards and two long TD scores to No. 1 target TJ Caldwell in their team's 39-6 over Whiting this past Friday night.

Marcum, who didn't start until at all until this year, is making the most of his opportunity.

In just four games, Marcum has already surpassed last year's team passing yardage total, as he has thrown for 1008 yards with 14 touchdowns compared to just three picks while completing 65 percent of his throws.

"The guys up front, the receivers and the running backs make my job easier," said Marcum.

Caldwell, who finished Friday with four catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54 yarder and 33 yarder, had just one thing to say about his quarterback after the win over Whiting.

"That boy is a dog, he's just a dog," Caldwell exclaimed. "He's one of, if not, the best QBs I ever played with."

Marcum's presence allows Calumet coach Cody French and his staff to open up the playbook because of his innate ability to make throws.

"We're way more dynamic now and have fully taken advantage of the summer since we installed the offense before the summer started," he said. "Andrew is a gunslinger that had a great offseason and can make all of the throws."

According to French, the other thing that's so valuable about Marcum's presence is the way he goes about playing football.

"He has zero ego and no emotions out there," French said.

Since 2018, the Calumet football program has evolved and the culture has drastically changed.

Marcum says it's because of one thing.

"We have way more individual coaches than we have had in the past," he said. "The coaches put us in the right spots to win."

French paid tribute to former Calumet coach and current Lake Central coach Rick Good and the rest of the staff and administration.

"Coach Good set the foundation and it has started with the commitment from everyone here," he said. "We have a facility that is unmatched in 3A and everyone has bought in here from our great AD and staff to all the kids and parents."

This is the seventh time in program history that Calumet has started undefeated through four games, but none of those seasons ended with a sectional title, which is something French is hoping will change this year.

However, the Warriors are aware of what lies ahead in the meat grinder that is Class 3A Sectional 25 with the likes of the still undefeated Hanover Central and West Lafayette, while Rensselaer Central and River Forest have three wins in four games as well.

Part of why the sectional is so difficult is because Calumet is in it, though, according to French.

"We're part of why this sectional is so good," he said. "Top to bottom, it's hard to match the quality of teams in the sectional in all of 3A."

Marcum said that Calumet has the ability to make some noise come October.

"We believe we can win and the mix of coaches and players we have also believe we can play with anyone," he said.