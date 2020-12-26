Calumet's Rick Good is The Times 2020 Coach of The Year

It wasn't an ideal start to the Warriors' abbreviated campaign, but Good and his players were just grateful for the opportunity to compete. They were also confident that they would improve, and over the next five weeks, which were all victories, Calumet averaged 47.2 points per game en route to a sectional crown.

Last season, the Warriors lost 19-12 to Knox in overtime of a Class 3A sectional final. That heartbreaking defeat served as a source of motivation ahead of the 2020 campaign, and despite not having much time to prepare for another shot at history, Good is proud that his team was able to avenge that agonizing loss.

"While we were shut down, we would load film into Hudl for every opponent, and they would still look at it so they were prepared, just in case someone let them play," Good said. "To me, that's how I always knew we were on the right track. We aren't guaranteed anything all year, but they never gave up and really wanted to win a sectional championship."

The 2021 graduating class is the first group of players that Good has guided for all four years, and he said it will be tough to part ways them.

Flores added that the feeling is mutual, but regardless of what his future holds, he'll always appreciate Good for helping him become a champion.