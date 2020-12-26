 Skip to main content
Calumet's Rick Good is The Times 2020 Coach of The Year
THE TIMES 2020 COACH OF THE YEAR

Calumet's Rick Good is The Times 2020 Coach of The Year

Rick Good -- Calumet football

Calumet coach Rick Good is The Times' 2020 Coach of the Year.

 James Boyd, File, The Times

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — After Calumet claimed its first sectional championship in program history, Warriors coach Rick Good finally let loose.

Senior running back CJ Cooper said Good always treated winning as an expectation rather than a cause for celebration. But following a 38-21 victory over Hanover Central in a Class 3A sectional final, Good surprised his players be breaking from his usually business-as-usual demeanor.

"I have never seen coach Good dance before, so that was the first time I've seen him dance," Cooper said with a laugh. "That was an amazing experience."

Fellow senior Mark Flores, who started at quarterback, said he was also caught off guard by Good.

"He got a few moves in his bag," Flores said. "He hit us with some of that old school."

Good, who is The Times 2020 Coach of The Year, doesn't know if he can really call what he was doing "dancing," but nevertheless he felt that it was warranted.

His team had went through a lot to get to that moment, and he wanted his players to soak it in as much as he did. After all, a few months prior, the Warriors were sidelined while several other Region programs were competing.

"I don't really show a lot of emotion throughout the year, but this group really meant a lot to me," Good said. "They were people that I wanted to make sure I gave my best effort to, and when we finally won the championship, it just felt right to pause and enjoy ourselves because we knew more than anyone that anything can change at any moment."

Coming into the season, Good understood that the coronavirus pandemic would make his fourth campaign at Calumet a unique one. What he didn't anticipate was that his team would miss more than half of the regular season.

On Aug. 5, the Lake Ridge school district suspended fall contact sports, leaving the Warriors in limbo. Although their season wasn't officially canceled, with every week that passed, Cooper and Flores said it became tougher to believe that they would have a chance to play.

The person who kept them level-headed was Good.

"At first, we were all just sad. We were just trying to get through the days, but somehow he just always had hope," Cooper said. "And when things started looking better, he just started talking about our goals. ... Our first day back at practice, he told us, 'We're not here to just have a participation trophy. We're here to win games.'"

The Lake Ridge school district eventually resumed fall contact sports Sept. 14, and Calumet opened its season with a 31-6 loss to Gibson Southern in Week 7.

It wasn't an ideal start to the Warriors' abbreviated campaign, but Good and his players were just grateful for the opportunity to compete. They were also confident that they would improve, and over the next five weeks, which were all victories, Calumet averaged 47.2 points per game en route to a sectional crown.

Last season, the Warriors lost 19-12 to Knox in overtime of a Class 3A sectional final. That heartbreaking defeat served as a source of motivation ahead of the 2020 campaign, and despite not having much time to prepare for another shot at history, Good is proud that his team was able to avenge that agonizing loss.

"While we were shut down, we would load film into Hudl for every opponent, and they would still look at it so they were prepared, just in case someone let them play," Good said. "To me, that's how I always knew we were on the right track. We aren't guaranteed anything all year, but they never gave up and really wanted to win a sectional championship."

The 2021 graduating class is the first group of players that Good has guided for all four years, and he said it will be tough to part ways them.

Flores added that the feeling is mutual, but regardless of what his future holds, he'll always appreciate Good for helping him become a champion.

"He taught us how to be men on and off the field, so this was really for him," Flores said. "He put us in positions to be successful, so all we had to was go out there and get him his first sectional championship as a head coach."

The Times Coach of the Year

2020 -- Rick Good, Calumet

2019 -- Chris Skinner, Andrean

2018 -- Phil Mason, Michigan City

2017 -- Keith Kilmer, Lowell

2016 -- Ben Geffert, Griffith

2015 -- Jeff Cain, Whiting

2014 -- Chris Meeks, Rensselaer

2013 -- Phil Mason, Andrean

2012 -- Stacy Adams, E.C. Central

2011 -- Dan Klimczak, Wheeler

2010 -- Jeff Karras, South Central

2009 -- Roy Richards, Morton

2008 -- John Snyder, Chesterton

2007 -- Zac Wells, Merrillville

2006 -- Chip Pettit, Crown Point

2005 -- Kirk Kennedy, Lowell

2004 -- Brett St. Germain, Andrean

2003 -- Brett St. Germain, Andrean

2002 -- Chip Pettit, Crown Point

2001 -- Mark Hoffman, Valparaiso

2000 -- Tim Zasada, Hammond

1999 -- Kirk Kennedy, Lowell & Ivan Zimmer, Calumet

1998 -- Ted Karras Jr., Andrean

1997 -- Russ Radtke, Griffith

1996 -- Craig Buzea, Portage

1995 -- Dave Egofske, Crown Point

1994 -- Craig Buzea, Portage

1993 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1992 -- Les Thornton, Griffith

1991 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1990 -- Tom Redman, River Forest

1989 -- Don Howell, Hobart & Jerry Vlasic, Bishop Noll

1988 -- Brad Smith, Crown Point

1987 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1986 -- Marty Jamrose, Gavit

1985 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1984 -- John Piazza, Bloom

1983 -- Dave Egofske, Crete-Monee

1982 -- Frank Esposito, Thornton

1981 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1980 -- Dennis Leonard, River Forest

1979 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1978 -- Lou Lindinger, Calumet

1977 -- Les Thornton, Griffith

1976 -- Ken Haupt, Merrillville

1975 -- Jerry Vlasic, Bishop Noll

1974 -- Chet Lukawski, E.C. Roosevelt & Dick Demaree, Merrillville

1973 -- John Quinn, Gavit

1972 -- Don Howell, Hobart

1971 -- Maurey Zlotnik, Morton

1970 -- John Friend, Munster

1969 -- Nick Crnkovich, Andrean

1968 -- Nick Crnkovich, Andrean

1967 -- Les Klein, Lowell

Notes: In 1986, The Times began selecting separate players and coaches of the year for Indiana and Illinois.

