Camajay Griffin-Terrell race past Hammond Central for GLAC title

GARY — Camajay Griffin-Terrell had no idea he ran for 331 yards Friday but the West Side senior running back was pumped when he found out.

“Are you serious? Are you serious? Let’s go,” he said.

The big game came on a big stage, too. The Cougars topped visiting Hammond Central 42-23 to wrap up a Great Lakes Athletic Conference title.

“This has been the goal since Day 1,” first-year West Side coach Alger Boswell said. “The first day I walked in this building, I wrote on the board that we wanted to graduate our players, win a conference championship and represent ourselves, our families and West Side High School in a first-class manner at all times.”

Griffin-Terrell credited the support of the community, including the upgraded football facility at West Side, with this season’s championship-level football.

“Coach (Boswell) gave us a speech in the locker room and we was locked in,” Griffin-Terrell said. “Since freshman to senior year, this is all we wanted. We been having this plan. We put this in our mind the whole time.”

Early on, the offenses were both humming.

The opening drive by Hammond Central (6-2, 2-1) looked easy until it stalled inside the Cougars 10-yard line before Adrian Zendejas hit a 27-yard field goal. The Wolves found the end zone early in the second quarter when Jordan Woods found younger brother Dashawn Woods with a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Dashawn Woods dropped the football as he was tackled but officials ruled it a catch.

West Side (6-2, 3-0) had a heavy reliance on Griffin-Terrell all night. He ran the ball 14 times on the Cougars first 14 plays. He scored twice before the break, the second time on a 61-yard run that gave West Side a jolt of momentum.

“We watched them on tape and they were really good and explosive, especially on offense,” Boswell said. “We knew we had grind them and keep the ball away from them as much as possible because they’ve got guys who can make plays.”

When it was all finished, Griffin-Terrell accounted for 40 of the Cougars 52 rushing attempts. West Side only threw the ball one time.

“Coach builds his offense around his players,” Griffin-Terrell said. “We’ve got a great offensive line this year, just like last year. With our offensive line we do what we do. As you see, we did our thing tonight.”

The Wolves punched back with big plays in the third quarter. First, Ahkeem Harrington broke a 50-yard touchdown run and then Jordan Woods found room on the edge and went 52 yards for a score of his own.

Omarion Youghbor scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trevion Williamson intercepted a pass on the next Hammond Central play, leading to another Youghbor score that sealed the game.

West Side opened the season with two losses but has rattled off five wins since.

“They can never take it away,” Boswell said. “We’re going to hang it up in the gym, in the locker room, and it’ll be there forever.”

Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, right, tries to find a hole on Friday in Gary. West Side's Alonte Alexander, left, fends off Hammond Central's Anthony Smith on Friday in Gary. Hammond Central's Dashawn Woods, left, is brought down in the end zone by West Side's Davion Chandler on Friday in Gary. Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, left, hands off to Dashawn Woods on Friday in Gary. West Side's Jamari Jefferson reacts after the Cougars recovered a Hammond Central fumble on Friday in Gary. West Side's Cama'Jay Griffin-Terrell, left, looks for room to run on Friday in Gary. Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, left, looks for a hole in West Side's defense on Friday in Gary. Hammond Central's Ahkeem Harrington, left, evades West Side's LeBarron Burton on Friday in Gary.