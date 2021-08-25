Camajay Griffin-Terrell's determination as three-sport athlete leads to West Side school record

Camajay Griffin-Terrell became a three-sport athlete last spring, adding track to wrestling and the result was a record-setting performance on the gridiron Saturday.
By the end of West Side’s 35-12 season-opening win over Phalen Academy, Griffin-Terrell set the single-game rushing record with 339 yards.
The junior running back tallied four touchdowns on the day, averaging more than 13 yards per carry on 30 rushes.
Griffin-Terrell wanted to continue to build strength while also adding to his speed in the offseason. He credited commitments to each sport as being key to his immediate success this football season.
“(Wrestling) builds me a mindset on the field where I’m just like different than everybody,” Griffin-Terrell said. “And track, it’s for football — to get me better.”
West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said that Griffin-Terrell’s mental edge helps him separate himself from competitors, in addition to his ability to accelerate and make pivotal cuts.
“He has a determination about him, that he can’t be denied, and that’s how he runs the ball,” Schreiber said. “He runs angry. He’s very quick and explosive in and out of his cuts, which allows him to bust some long runs.”
Griffin-Terrell had plenty of help up front, too, and the Cougars offense was able to gradually wear down its opponent. He credited the offensive line and an offseason regimen that emphasized conditioning.
“The way we conditioned during the summer, it helped me. It didn’t even feel like I had that many carries. It helped me fight through the game, keep running and stuff like that," Griffin-Terrell said. "It made the whole team better, not just me. Our o-line, they didn’t get tired. It was doing good blocking and everything, they had pancakes ... I appreciate my o-line for that."
Senior linemen KJ Sandidige had nine and Sean Ambrose seven pancake blocks — when a lineman drives his opponent into the ground, flat on their back — and junior LeBarron Burton II added six of his own.
Feagin secures streak-breaking win
Bishop Noll trailed in the final minute against Calumet Christian in their season opener. That was, until senior quarterback Willie Feagin’s clutch play late in the game.
With no receivers open in the red zone with 24 seconds left, Feagin ran it in himself from 8 yards to give Bishop Noll a decisive 33-28 edge.
Head coach Wayne Racine called the drive a culmination of Feagin’s time with the program.
“Willie just kind of dropped back and waited to see if there was something and nothing materialized on him,” Racine said. “They did a great job in covering, and he just ran it in, man. He was bound and determined. That was a case of someone who definitely put the play on his shoulders and said, ‘Let’s go.’”
After a long kickoff return after the score, Feagin also ran down a Calumet receiver and made a game-saving tackle as time expired.
The victory was Bishop Noll’s first season-opening win since 2008. The Warriors host Crossroads Christian (Illinois, 1-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re really buying into the mantra, ‘Do your job and nobody else’s,” Racine said. “That’s how we won the game. They never once turned on each other and they never once got down on each other.”
Cody French, Calumet
Calumet coach Cody French led the Warriors to a 49-0 win over Bowman on Friday. It was French's first win leading the program.
New coaches earn first wins
Calumet's new coach Cody French will have to game plan for Griffin-Terrell and West Side, and he has positives to build off of.
French earned his first win as the Warriors beat Bowman 49-0 on Friday.
Mario Price started things with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He finished with more than 100 yards of total offense, and added two interceptions on defense.
French said that play ignited his team, even after starting quarterback and senior Scott Flores went down with an injury early in the game.
Sophomore Quentin Falls stepped right in and fared well, completing 5 of 7 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have a good group of seniors that had a great summer and were focused going into that game,” French said. “Our roster right now is pushing 70 kids, so we’ve had some great competition, some great practices all summer.”
Rick Good, Lake Central
Lake Central football coach Rick Good earned his first win as the Indians beat Munster 28-0 on Friday.
Rick Good got his first win leading Lake Central as the Indians blanked Munster 28-0 on Friday. Good was named Times 2020 Times Coach of the Year for leading Calumet to its first sectional title before taking the job at Lake Central ahead of this season.
After a scoreless opening half in which Lake Central was unable to break through, Good’s team rattled off four second-half touchdowns to win comfortably.
“We felt good about the way it ended,” Good said. “It’s two halves of football, and we’re pretty happy with one. Obviously not very excited about the other, but any time you can start out 1-0 instead of 0-1, no matter what the score is, you’re excited about that.”
Quarterback Luke Neidy scored the opening touchdown himself on a 6-yard rush, and he found receiver Ace Henry for a passing touchdown to stretch Lake Central’s lead to two scores.
“He’s definitely the leader of the offense,” Good said. “He’s kind of the calm, cool collected one that gets out there and gets everybody lined up the right way and makes the checks at the line for us. We were really pleased with the way he played kind of mentally, and he had a pretty nice game physically, too.”
Neidy was 4-of-10 passing for 64 yards. Running backs Xavier Williams and Amarion Brooks also fared well, as Williams broke loose for two touchdowns and 98 yards on eight carries, while Brooks had 81 yards on nine rushes.
Robert Kania, Wheeler
Longtime assistant Robert Kania won his first game as Wheeler head coach when the Bearcats beat River Forest 39-12 on Friday.
Wheeler’s Robert Kania also earned his first win while at the helm of the program, prevailing 39-12 over River Forest.
Quarterback Preston Morris threw for 178 yards, completing 13 of 21 passes, although he did have one interception.
Kania said it was senior Blake Breitzke who helped his team get some early momentum, returning two punts for touchdowns, especially after a turnover on the first possession.
“That kind of set the tone,” Kania said. “We got the ball, drove down and fumbled on the 3. Our defense stuffed them and caused a short punt. Blake just picks it up and took off, and we were on the board. When special teams comes through, that’s just huge. It takes a burden off the offense.”
Breitzke returned another punt for a touchdown in the second quarter, which helped give Wheeler a 26-6 halftime lead.
The Bearcats (1-0) are scheduled to host Kankakee Valley (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
