Camajay Griffin-Terrell's determination as three-sport athlete leads to West Side school record

“The way we conditioned during the summer, it helped me. It didn’t even feel like I had that many carries. It helped me fight through the game, keep running and stuff like that," Griffin-Terrell said. "It made the whole team better, not just me. Our o-line, they didn’t get tired. It was doing good blocking and everything, they had pancakes ... I appreciate my o-line for that."

Senior linemen KJ Sandidige had nine and Sean Ambrose seven pancake blocks — when a lineman drives his opponent into the ground, flat on their back — and junior LeBarron Burton II added six of his own.

Feagin secures streak-breaking win

Bishop Noll trailed in the final minute against Calumet Christian in their season opener. That was, until senior quarterback Willie Feagin’s clutch play late in the game.

With no receivers open in the red zone with 24 seconds left, Feagin ran it in himself from 8 yards to give Bishop Noll a decisive 33-28 edge.

Head coach Wayne Racine called the drive a culmination of Feagin’s time with the program.