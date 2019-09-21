MERRILLVILLE — Cameron Smith may have a professional career as a stunt man in his future.
The junior broke his clavicle when he was a freshman in a game against West Side.
"I was going for a punt and collided with someone pretty hard," the Hobart linebacker said.
Most clavicle injuries take about four to eight weeks to heal.
Of course, someone like Smith didn't even wait that long.
"I went to the doctor within three weeks and got cleared," he said. "I couldn't wait to get back out there. I would've loved to play in those games, but I was only out four weeks."
Smith said he still has trouble with his shoulder once in a while, but it didn't show in his team's 33-10 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Times No. 9 Andrean on Friday night.
Up 26-0 at the beginning of the third quarter, Andrean star running back and the area's leading rusher Ryan Walsh took a handoff to the right on the first play from scrimmage for the 59ers (2-3, 0-1) and Smith was there to meet him head on, forcing one of Andrean's five fumbles.
"Coach (Shaun) Zoladz thought they might run a play like that and the same thing that happened at West Side happened (tonight)," Smith said. "I just saw it and too my opportunity."
Even though the hit was a blip on the radar and Walsh responded with 118 rushing yards, it was indicative of how dominant the defense was for Hobart (3-2, 1-0) for a majority of the game.
Smith also recorded a sack on a key third-down play before the Brickies exploded for 23 points in the second quarter.
"Something about Cam is that he's grown up a lot since his freshman year," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "The physical tools have always been there, but the growth mentally has been really showing."
When asked how his shoulder was doing after Friday's game, his response wouldn't indicate definite reassurance.
"Oh, it's fantastic!" Smith said.
One would think a football player's parents would be nervous about their son re-injuring his clavicle, especially with how hard Smith hits.
"My parents have been my biggest supporters, and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them," said Smith. "I've been through so much and they encourage me a lot, actually."
Despite the injury, Smith hasn't planned or won't plan in the future to change his playing style.
"I wear a padded shirt and we have team swims in the morning, so it's fine," Smith said. "I'll always want to be known as a big hitter."